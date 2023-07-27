Mayor Adams last Friday announced new policies governing the application process for permits to launch and land drones in New York City.
Adams made the announcement at a combined press conference and demonstration at Pier 35 in Manhattan. The regulations appear to be in line with those proposed at a public hearing conducted by the NYPD on July 27.
“Today, New York City is flying into the future, using drones to make city services faster and safer, and likely saving taxpayer dollars as well,” said Adams in a press release issued by his office. “Drones are already saving lives, such as in the tragic garage collapse in Lower Manhattan, but their true potential is just taking off.”
Adams said the new rules will pave the way for drones to help in New Yorkers’ everyday lives, and not just in emergency situations.
“Drones are going to allow us to make facade inspections faster and safer, help us inspect and maintain our bridges, tunnels, and critical infrastructure, and allow us to monitor our beaches more easily for unauthorized swimmers and hazardous conditions, among other things,” he continued. “This is how we ‘Get Stuff Done’ for New Yorkers.”
The official NYPD announcement and links to both creating a drone account and the application process can be found online on.nyc.gov/3rumPlN.
The paperwork-intensive permitting process can be completed no more than 180 days and no less than 30 days before the proposed use of a drone. Up to five flights can be submitted on a single application.
There is a nonrefundable fee of $150, and all applicants must be in compliance with applicable federal laws and regulations in order to be approved.
Specific areas set side within Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Forest Park are the only two locations in Queens where one may legally operate drones without a permit.
“Drones are not new to New York City or the NYPD,” Police Commissioner Edward Caban said in the statement from the Mayor’s Office. “This amazing technology has been growing and evolving for years. Today, we are doing our part to ensure New Yorkers can access this technology safely and lawfully.”
Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said drones will greatly increase safety when used for functions such as inspecting the city’s bridges.
Department of Buildings Commissioner Jimmy Oddo also was on board.
“Across the world, aerial drones are already being effectively utilized by design professionals, who leverage these tools to supplement the critical surveying work they perform on construction and building maintenance projects,” Oddo said. “With these new rules, the Adams administration is opening the door for design professionals in New York City to potentially use these same tools to supplement the important up close safety inspections they perform.”
