Mayor Adams announced Monday that, starting Oct. 3, Queens will receive borough-wide curbside compost collection, no signup required.
Not only will Queens be the first of the five boroughs to have such a program, but with it, New York City will have the largest compost program in the country.
“When you think about it, almost a third of the waste is compostable, almost a third. That’s a significant amount that won’t end up in our landfills, but when it goes into our landfill, and the reason we are fighting against that, is because it produces methane, a dangerous greenhouse gas,” Adams said Monday. “That is why we’re doing everything possible to keep it out of our landfills.”
The news marks a significant shift in Adams’ compost policy; back in February, the mayor made significant cuts to the city’s curbside compost program in his preliminary budget, halting its expansion despite having promised the opposite during his campaign. At the time, he justified that by saying the city would not “use taxpayers’ money just to do a symbolic program.”
Monday, he seemed to walk that back: “We looked at this program that was already in place and thought differently about it. When we suspended the composting program, I said that we are going to bring it back, but we’re going to bring it in a more equitable and a more cost efficient way.”
Adams said that Queens was chosen for the program because it contains 41 percent of the city’s street trees; that yields a large amount of yard waste, which can be used as a foundation. A press release from the Mayor’s Office added that the borough’s “diverse communities and housing stock” were also a factor.
Ryan Brenner, chair of the Queens Solid Waste Advisory Board, was thrilled.
“We’re very excited,” he told the Chronicle. “We’ve been trying to get to curbside composting for a very long time.”
The Mayor’s Office told the Chronicle that the new program is expected to cost $2 billion; to date, it’s the lowest cost per-district of any curbside compost effort.
That price tag may be, in part, attributable to the fact that the program will cease operations from late December to late March; Adams said Monday that the pause is due to there being little yard waste then.
“The history of composting programs in New York City and comparable cities shows that during the start-up phase, yard waste is the primary driver of tonnage collected — producing far more compostable material than food scraps,” he said.
Though she said the plan is a “step in the right direction,” environmentalist Kat Cervino, president of the Coastal Preservation Network, was very concerned by the three-month hiatus.
“People don’t stop eating in the winter, so we’ll still have food scraps,” the College Point resident said. “The stopping and starting of the program leads to confusion and frustration, and people will stop participating.”
The city will deliver free bins to residential buildings of 10 or more people; others can order them for free until Oct. 1 at nyc.gov/curbsidecomposting.
