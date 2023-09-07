Gov. Hochul and mass transit honchos last week said the state is continuing on its record pace for making subway stations handicap-accessible.
Hochul and leaders within the Metropolitan Transportation Authority gathered on Aug. 31 at the Grand Street L train station in Brooklyn to mark completion of the 142nd ADA-accessible station of the 472 in the New York City system.
In Queens, work was completed on the G train station at Court Square in Long Island City. MTA officials said the M train stop at Metropolitan Avenue in Glendale and the A train station in Arverne are among eight others on schedule to be completed later this year.
“The Grand St. L station is the most recent example of our hard work to ensure that no New Yorker has to worry about whether they can safely access public transportation,” Hochul said in a joint press release with MTA officials. “The MTA shares our commitment to delivering accessibility improvements across New York City and will continue to strive to make transit accessible to all.”
“This has been a summer full of accessibility milestones in the system, from enhanced wayfinding for customers with disabilities to a number of newly accessible subway stations,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said. “We will keep up this momentum, and I look forward to celebrating several more accessible stations opening later in 2023.”
“When it comes to accessibility, the MTA is delivering on an unprecedented commitment — both in terms of dollars or number of stations — and we are going to keep going at the same pace and level of investment until we achieve full accessibility,” MTA President and CEO Janno Lieber said.
Numbers released by Hochul’s office appear to bear Lieber’s statement out.
According to the statement, the MTA has been awarding contracts five times faster than before 2020. The agency awarded 13 station contracts in 2020, 10 in 2021 and 13 in 2022. A total of 17 new stations are expected to be under contract by the end of this year.
The 2020-24 MTA Capital Plan includes a historic investment of $5.2 billion to make 67 subway stations ADA-accessible, more than any capital plan in the MTA’s history and more than the last three capital plans combined.
In addition, it is delivering accessibility projects at an unprecedented pace, completing 21 ADA-compliant stations since 2020, double the number completed in the previous six years.
Six other stations scheduled for completion this year include Lorimer Street in Brooklyn, Tremont Avenue and E. 149th Street in the Bronx and New Dorp in Staten Island. Manhattan stations include 181st Street and 7th Avenue six blocks south of Central Park.
