On Tuesday, March 1, Democrats across the state began petitioning voters to get their names on the ballot for June’s primary election. Among those office seekers are Juan Ardila, Johanna Carmona and Brent O’Leary, who are running to represent the 37th Assembly District.
The district, which encompasses Long Island City, Sunnyside, Maspeth and Ridgewood, will elect a new assemblymember for the first time in nearly four decades, as Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) will retire at the end of her term.
The race might be understood as the national Democratic Party in microcosm: The slate of candidates in AD 37 and their ideologies are not unlike the party’s own factions.
Perhaps the most progressive candidate in the field is Ardila, who gave Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) a run for his money in the 2021 primary, garnering roughly 47 percent of the vote. The Queens lifer grew up the son of a Colombian father and Honduran-Cuban mother, and previously worked for the city Department of Education, where he played a hand in the expansion of universal pre-K. Thus far, he has earned the endorsements of former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Make the Road Action and the Working Families Party, among others.
More moderate is Carmona, an attorney who has lived in Sunnyside her entire life and whose parents are Colombian immigrants. She became engrained in the community from an early age. When she was only 3, her mother suffered a life-altering stroke; the neighborhood helped support the Carmona family through that hardship. Through numerous events at the Kiwanis Club, Carmona later met Nolan, whom she said she has known “for [her] entire life.” She went on to intern at Nolan’s office, and later, serve as the office’s Hispanic community liason. Though she left the office to become a paralegal and eventually, practice law as a special victims lawyer, Nolan and Carmona have remained close. In fact, Nolan has not only endorsed Carmona, which helped put her on the map in a somewhat crowded field, but Carmona told the Chronicle that it was Nolan herself who first suggested that she run for the seat.
O’Leary is the most recent to enter the race, having announced his bid earlier this week. Just last year, O’Leary ran to represent District 26 in the City Council, but lost to now-Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) in a very crowded Democratic primary. He is a deeply engaged civic; he founded the Hunters Point Civic Association more than a decade ago and heads Woodside on the Move, among other organization affiliations. As for his leanings, O’Leary describes himself as “an FDR Democrat.”
Also running for the seat are James Magee and Vlad Pavlyuk, the Sunnyside Post reported several weeks ago. However, neither seem to have drawn much media attention.
As for policy views, candidates have highlighted the environment across the board, with some exceptions. Ardila, for one, was adamant that climate and housing are linked issues, and discussed at length his support for the expansion of accessory dwelling units, a hot-button topic throughout the borough in recent weeks. Carmona, on the other hand, made specific reference to the Dutch Kills bulkhead collapse, and said she intends to work closely with the Newtown Creek Alliance on plans to repair it. O’Leary made little reference to the environment in his conversation with the Chronicle, referring only to the need for “safe and clean streets.”
Ardila, Carmona and O’Leary have all made healthcare a priority, too; both Ardila and O’Leary have said they support universal healthcare. While Carmona has not gone so far as to say that, she has emphasized her deep understanding of the community’s healthcare needs and the system at large.
Those three candidates appear most divided, however, on how to approach criminal justice. Ardila cast himself in opposition of Mayor Adams’ vision of public safety, and spoke of the need for a community-based approach.
“I want to make sure that we are providing adequate resources to community such as housing, public schools, infrastructure, transportation,” he told the Chronicle. “With bail reform, that is a step in the direction in terms of making sure people aren’t disenfranchised.”
Though O’Leary also suggested that providing the community with resources would help mitigate crime, and aims to re-establish trust between the police and the community.
“My grandfather was a New York City police officer ... And he never had to fire his gun because he knew everyone in the neighborhood,” he said. “So I think we have to make our police force both representative of the neighborhood and hav[e] community policing.”
Carmona cited her experience as both an attorney and a volunteer, bilingual community liason for the 108th Precinct in her approach to crime: “It’s [about] open communication with officers and having people be held accountable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.