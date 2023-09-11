More than four months after the Independent Redistricting Commission released its final state Assembly maps for the Legislature’s approval, the APA VOICE Redistricting Task Force on Monday demanded transparency from the panel on its decision to scrap its prior plan to unify South Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park’s South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities into a single district.
Standing on the corner of Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue, roughly 20 area residents and activists called for the IRC’s commissioners to explain themselves. Throughout the morning’s press conference, those in attendance held signs that read “Stop dividing us” and chanted “Transparency is democracy.”
The IRC was tasked with drawing Assembly maps for a second time last fall after the maps put in place in the state’s most recent reapportionment cycle were taken to court for a second time — even as the events leading to the first suit were sparked by the IRC’s failure to agree on legislative lines in January 2022.
The IRC presented draft Assembly maps to the public in December before touring the state for a series of public hearings on those lines. When the IRC came to Queens in February, the panel’s draft for AD 24 received widespread praise. Many were surprised then, when in April, the released, finalized maps closely resembled the ones the court had rejected and did not include the previous
AD 24 plan.
“To say that I personally feel naive and stupid would be an understatement,” said Aminta Kilawan-Narine, founder and executive director of the South Queens Women’s March.
“In my own personal optimism, I believed that the IRC was finally going to do the right thing ... How they could look us in the eyes at those hearings and tell us that they were listening to us, and then submit maps that continue to divide us egregiously is simply insulting to this community.”
Since April, Asian Pacific Americans Voting and Organizing to Increase Civil Engagement has sought answers from the IRC and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx). Liz OuYang, the Redistricting Task Force’s coordinator, said the group asked to meet with the IRC in April.
When that yielded no response, the group filed a Freedom of Information Law request seeking documents and internal communications regarding the decision. The IRC declined the request in June, saying in its letter — a copy of which was obtained by the Chronicle — that because it is considered a commission of the Legislature, such communications are exempt from FOIL. Vishal Chander of APA VOICE said Monday that the group is working on a second request to address the matter under the section of the FOIL itself that discusses the Legislature.
Meanwhile, the group is asking the IRC to voluntarily disclose its reasoning. APA VOICE collected more than a thousand signatures from Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park community members to that effect.
“We did our part in this democratic process, and we’re still waiting for the other side to do their part,” said John Park, executive director of the MinKwon Center.
“Our community is invested in the political structure of New York State,” said Mohamed Amin, founder and executive director of the Carribean Equality Project. “But we have lost trust in the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission’s process.”
The IRC could not immediately be reached for comment.
