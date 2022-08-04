A group of activists and Corona residents gathered along the outer wall of the Willets Point construction site, where Phase 1 of the city’s development project is underway, to voice their opposition to the potential building of a soccer stadium in the area this past Sunday.
Though Mayor Adams’ office told the Chronicle that no agreement has been made for a stadium — which would permanently house the New York City Football Club — at this point, state lobbying records show that the team’s owners, the City Football Group, have pitched the stadium to numerous area stakeholders, including Adams and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) [see separate story].
Upon hearing the news, longtime activist Bertha Lewis joined forces with the Black Leadership Action Coalition, Nos Quedamos Queens and former Councilman and state Sen. Hiram Monserrate, for Sunday’s rally.
“Our city, as the mayor has stated, has a housing crisis,” Monserrate said Sunday afternoon. “But somehow, our local councilmember and others have concocted a scheme to build another, fourth stadium in this neighborhood — number four — 25,000 more seats, when people don’t have a damn place to live.”
The news of a potential NYCFC stadium is the latest in a years-long saga surrounding development proposed for the area, during which time a previous soccer stadium, a shopping mall and, most recently, a casino, have been proposed for the broader Willets Point-Flushing Meadows Corona Park area. All of those plans, including the casino, have been met with widespread opposition from residents in the surrounding communities.
Not only do stadium opponents believe that the need for housing supersedes the need for the borough’s fourth stadium, but the 1,100 units of housing slated for Willets Point is far fewer than the 5,500 agreed upon in 2007 (a deal Monserrate helped broker), prior to the construction of Citi Field.
“It’s an insult. It’s ridiculous,” Lewis told the Chronicle. “1,100 units. And, oh, we’re supposed to be happy with that? It’s the same story.”
She added that 5,500 units of housing need to be built before anything else is, along with the school the public was promised; the latter is part of the current plan.
One of the chief arguments in favor of building a soccer stadium at Willets Point is that it would create a myriad of new jobs, both in the construction process and once the stadium opens. But Lewis rejects that argument outright.
“You mean selling hot dogs and popcorn? You think that’s a nice career? Don’t give me that bulls--t,” Lewis said.
Plus, she said, the displacement of the hundreds of auto shops that had been in Willets Point for years was meant to be temporary; adding a stadium at Willets Point might leave those businesses without anywhere to return.
“Those business owners had pleaded with the city, many, many times going back 30 years, that if the city would have only installed infrastructure there to serve their businesses, they would have flourished,” said Robert LoScalzo, a Whitestone resident who has been working on a documentary about Willets Point for years; he, too, was in attendance Sunday. “What was downtrodden about the area was the city-owned property, the streets that were in disrepair, the lack of snow removal and other municipal services that you get in every other part of the city, that were specifically denied to Willets Point to ensure that it would take on characteristics of blight.”
As far as Lewis is concerned, she told the Chronicle, the stadium is far from a done deal:
“If I have anything to do with it, it will never be approved.”
