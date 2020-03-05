Queens Boulevard has come a long way from being the Boulevard of Death, but it’s still far from being safe, activists say. Forest Hills and Kew Gardens residents now fear that the busy thoroughfare will become deadly again after Mayor de Blasio said he would consider an alternative plan to extend bike lanes from Yellowstone Boulevard to Union Turnpike.
The extension itself has been delayed for years and now, activists say, it seems as if elected officials are prioritizing parking space over safety. As a result, residents and bike advocates rallied and spoke out against any changes last Saturday afternoon.
“Today I am surrounded by community members,” said Juan Restrepo of Transportation Alternatives, “people who have been on these streets advocating for a safer Queens Boulevard for everyone who’s walking, biking and driving.”
The rally took place at MacDonald Park, near the intersection of Queens and Yellowstone boulevards, where the bike lanes end. In addition to Restrepo, three other speakers shared their thoughts before marching down Queens Boulevard and into the street.
The alternative de Blasio said he would consider is to place bike lanes along the center median instead of along the service road. It was proposed by Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills).
But, the activists say, not only would that put the lives of bikers at risk, those driving and pedestrians crossing Queens Boulevard would also be endangered [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“This is the densest portion of Queens Boulevard,” said Restrepo. “There’s lots of shopping and a transit hub right here. They are all crossing the street at 71st Ave.”
Koslowitz cited parking concerns in proposing a design that differs from what has been done west of Yellowstone. Although she said she is for bike lanes, “What I am not for are the bike lanes along Queens Boulevard that are taking away hundreds and hundreds of parking spots,” she said at a meeting last month.
At the rally, residents made sure to drive home the point that parking spaces should never be more important than lives.
“I really don’t care about parking space,” said Raul Ampuero, who lost his son two years ago. “I care more about saving lives. Our children are our priority and I don’t want you to feel that pain. Stop with the nonsense about parking space and let’s do this more about saving lives.”
Queens native Moumita Rahman echoed his statements. In 2008, her brother Asif was killed while riding along Queens Boulevard. “We need to continue this work,” she said. “We need to finish this bike lane. We need to emphasize to the people of New York City that our lives matter, that your lives matter. How many more children, men, women, friends, brothers, sisters, moms, dads do we want to put at risk?”
“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for over 20 years,” said area activist Peter Beadle. “I’ve raised my two sons here including a son who had to cross that street every day to go to middle school and I feared every time he left the house. We now have a design that can protect our children, protect our family members, and we must continue it.”
According to Beadle, the project will do more than improve safety. Bus stops will be moved from the service roads to the main roadway, creating faster bus travel and easier access for emergency vehicles with less congestion.
“This is so much more than a bike lane,” he said. “Moving the bike lanes to the center lanes not only endangers cyclists but it also takes away all the other benefits this design has proven to be true.”
De Blasio has yet to make a decision, but said at a recent town hall meeting that he will consider both proposals.
