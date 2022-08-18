Following the tragic death of Richmond Hill mother Mandeep Kaur in early August, different sectors of South Queens communities are working to address the issue of domestic and gender-based violence, especially among immigrant women.
Kaur was a Punjabi Sikh mother of two daughters who had allegedly suffered over eight years of abuse from her husband and ultimately committed suicide by hanging on Aug. 3.
She had shared videos online talking of the abuse she endured and in one said, “I tried my best. I am being abused daily and I can’t tolerate the torture anymore.”
The videos have since gone viral and Kaur’s case has gotten international attention. Vigils have been held in her honor and a change.org petition entitled “Justice for Mandeep Kaur” has garnered nearly 33,000 signatures.
The petition states her husband was able to “conduct a secret funeral without proper consent from her immediate family” and that it seeks to highlight the case of femicide and request that the Queens district attorney press charges against him.
Police officials confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and that one prior domestic incident had been reported between Kaur and her husband.
The 102nd Precinct’s domestic violence unit has been conducting outreach including at the Sikh Cultural Society gurdwara in Richmond Hill and posted to Twitter, “You’re not alone” and added that police can be reached for help at (718) 805-3248.
Dr. Rachel Bruce wrote in an op-ed in most editions of today’s Chronicle that her department at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills sees about 240 domestic violence victims a year and acknowledged that there might be cultural pressures at play.
“In Mandeep’s case, I think she may have felt trapped,” Bruce wrote. “If she had known that there were other people out there who would have helped her, that might have changed her outcome.”
One local group is working to build networks of support for women. Desis Rising Up and Moving focuses on racial, immigrant, workers and gender justice.
Simran Thind is the Punjabi community organizer in South Queens for DRUM and says that, instead of focusing on service-based programming, the group is working to build “communities of care for girls and women where they still have dignity and autonomy.
“What we are trying to build out in the aftermath of Mandeep’s death a sort of network of Punjabi working class women similar to Mandeep who are able to do community-based interventions, know what abuse looks like and then be able to tackle it on their own within their community,” said Thind.
Many women in the community, she said, are undocumented, are afraid to report incidents or have filed reports only to be ignored or blamed; and religious leaders are not always reliable, either.
Thind said it can be hard to reach working-class women in the community who are primarily in their homes and rarely gather outside of their religious insititutions.
Kaur was very isolated, Thind said, and women who knew her had limited interactions with her.
“People who saw her were like, ‘We often only saw her like drop off and pick up the kids ... She never really came to our house even though we invited her.’ So she never formed those deep connections to women.”
Thind said that the incident sent “shockwaves” through the community despite a history of violent domestic incidents within Punjabi and also Indo-Caribbean communities.
“Women have come to me sharing their. stories. Some of them have faced years of gender based violence, domestic violence and are now saying, ‘we want to work on this.’ So I think this has become a moment where people are very activated and agitated and want to do something.”
A vigil for Kaur took place after her death and groups including DRUM, Sakhi for South Asian Women, the Jahajee Sisters, the Sikh Family Center, Manavi, and South Queens Women’s March participated.
“There should be no victim blaming because, for some, suicide is not a choice when life is worse than death itself,” said SQWM founder Aminta Kilawan Narine.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) expressed mourning in a statement and announced, “In response to this tragic event, I have established a task force led by my senior staffer Amrit Kaur to investigate and report on domestic violence within the South Asian American community, including the unique needs of South Asian women in abusive situations.”
