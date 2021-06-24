Jacquelyn Kasulis on Monday was sworn in as acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Kasulis succeeds Mark Lesko, who is expected to be appointed acting assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division.
Kasulis, who had been serving as chief of the office’s Criminal Division since June 2019, was sworn in by Chief Judge Margo Brodie, United States District Court judge for the Eastern District.
She is expected to serve until a permanent U.S. attorney for the district, which includes Queens, is appointed.
Kasulis joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in January 2008 and has served in the General Crimes, Organized Crime and Business & Securities Fraud sections. From September 2014 to November 2015, she served as deputy chief in General Crimes for the Office. She later served as deputy chief in the Business & Securities Fraud Section from November 2015 to March 2017 and was appointed chief of the Business & Securities Fraud Section in March 2017.
Kasulis led the office’s investigation and prosecution of three individuals, two former Goldman Sachs bankers and a wealthy Malaysian financier, for their participation in a multibillion-dollar money laundering and bribery conspiracy related to Malaysia’s investment development fund. In October 2020, Goldman Sachs consented to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement and paid $2.9 billion in penalties — the largest penalty ever paid to U.S. authorities in a foreign bribery case.
She was the lead assistant U.S. attorney in United States v. Martin Shkreli, the infamous “Pharma Bro,” in a high-profile six-week trial in the summer of 2017. Shkreli was charged in four interrelated fraud schemes that resulted in over $20 million in losses to investors.
Shkreli was convicted of three of the four fraud schemes and sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Additionally, Ms. Kasulis led the investigation and prosecution in United States v. Bandfield, et al., in which 10 defendants and six corporations were charged with orchestrating a massive offshore securities fraud, money laundering and tax evasion schemes.
As part of that scheme, the defendants laundered approximately $250 million in securities fraud proceeds and were involved in approximately 40 “pump and dump” schemes. The case represents the first criminal prosecution under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act.
In United States v. Mitchell, et al., Kasulis participated in the investigation and prosecution of the executive chairman of Forcefield Energy, a NASDAQ-listed company, and nine other individuals including five registered broker dealers for their role in a $131 million market manipulation scheme involving a network of corrupt investors, stock promoters and broker dealers.
In United States v. Peister, Kasulis led the prosecution and conviction of an investment fund manager who defrauded approximately 75 investors by orchestrating a $17 million Ponzi scheme on Long Island.
During her time in the office’s Organized Crime Section, Kasulis led the prosecution of more than 15 Genovese crime family members and associates in United States v. Depiro, et al.
The case included the conviction of three consecutive International Longshoremen’s Association union presidents for their involvement in a 30-year scheme in which longshoremen were extorted every year at Christmas.
