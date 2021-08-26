Queens leaders like Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Women for Afghan Women in Fresh Meadows have been pressing efforts to evacuate as many allies from Afghanistan as possible.
But not everyone, even those of Afghan descent, think it’s the place of the U.S. to get involved in the country’s affairs any longer.
“As long as there’s foreign interference it’ll never get solved,” said Wais, a Glen Oaks business owner.
Wais recognizes that the Taliban have a “bad track record” and are “not sophisticated,” but said that the militant organization may have changed since the last time they were in power 20 years ago.
“There’s been so much bloodshed,” Wais continued. “I want a modern government backed by the West, of course, but it’s an unwinable war.”
Wais does not have any family in the country. He asked to exclude his last name and his place of business from print because he expects plenty of Afghans to disagree with his sentiment.
Many, including those from WAW, worry that the Taliban will revert to their old ways of violence and misogyny, despite their claims that they want women to participate in its new government.
“We will respect rights of women. Our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab,” Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson, told the BBC Aug 15. That same week, posters of female models on storefronts in Kabul were caught being painted over, and just this Tuesday another Taliban spokesperson advised women to say home from work “for their own safety” from soldiers.
WAW, which is based in Queens but has centers in Afghanistan, has been raising money to evacuate its staff and clients in the days before the capital of Kabul fell Aug. 15.
Donations can be made via PayPal at paypal.me/womenforafghanwomen or at bit.ly/3swQZ4y.
Meng was the top signatory of an Aug. 19 letter from Congress demanding that the federal departments of Homeland Security and State take immediate action in evacuating Afghan allies from the region and into the U.S.
“We write to express our urgent concern and to share our priorities to help save the lives of our Afghan allies and their families, women and girls, journalists, non-government organization employees, translators, and so many others currently stuck in Afghanistan,” the letter read, and was signed by 75 members of Congress
Only one Republican, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), signed the letter.
The letter asks the Biden administration to take several concrete actions: to establish a special humanitarian parole program specifically for women leaders, activists, human rights defenders, parliamentarians, journalists and others at risk; increase processing capacity within U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; appoint an interagency refugee coordinator; and work to ensure the safe exit from Afghanistan of evacuees and to support them upon arrival.
The U.S. has helped evacuate approximately 70,700 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, the White House revealed Tuesday.
