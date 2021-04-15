Roughly 51,000 additional students will be returning to New York City school system buildings for in-person learning, the mayor announced at a press event on Monday.
The new influx of students, whose parents acted on the recent opt-in period that closed last Friday, will be back in school starting on April 26, de Blasio said.
Although the mayor had previously said that the addition of students would follow a phased-in approach for returning based on grade level, with elementary school students going back before middle and high schoolers, he said Monday that the school system could accommodate the return of all grade levels at once.
The mayor said that changes in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for elementary schoolers from 6 to 3 feet of social distancing initially prompted the opt-in period, but even with the existing six-foot rule in city middle schools and high schools, all grades will be able to accommodate the kids who want to come back.
Over the weekend, the state altered its master social distancing requirements to reflect the CDC guidance, making it possible for schools to reduce the space between students in classroom settings to 3 feet for grades pre-K through 12.
Broken down by age group, the majority of returning students were in pre-K through elementary school, with roughly 26,000 children in those grades signing up for in-person. About 13,000 high schoolers will be returning, and about 10,000 middle school students. Around 1,500 children from District 75, which serves those with disabilities, will be going back as well.
With the return of the new group of students, roughly 365,000 altogether will be eligible for in-person learning, meaning that the majority continue to learn remotely. The latest opt-in window was the first time parents were given the chance to switch to in-person learning since the fall, but many parents remain cautious about sending their children back, even though according to Department of Education data, the Covid transmission rate in public schools since October remains under 1 percent.
Asked if he thought the total number of students who signed up to return to buildings seemed low, de Blasio insisted that it was not safety concerns that are keeping students from returning but rather that parents didn’t want to change their children’s schedules this late in the year.
“My view is, a lot of parents were really focused on the schedule question. They had gotten into a schedule that worked for them with remote. The kids had gotten used to, and liked the teachers they had, and they didn’t want to disrupt that,” he said at his press event.
But while the numbers show many parents remain wary of returning to class, others have launched a lawsuit against the city to immediately open New York City schools five days a week. After a group of parents, led by Upper West Side mom Natalya Murakhver, raised over $20,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to hire a lawyer, on Monday they filed for an emergency injunction to reopen schools.
“The right to an education is actually located in the New York Constitution and has been completely ignored by Mayor de Blasio and the NYC Department of Education,” said the parents’ attorney, James Mermigis, who filed the complaint at New York State Supreme Court.
De Blasio has maintained that he is shooting for a full reopening next fall, when every student would have the option to return to full-time in-person learning, with the option of continuing to go remote. He suggested Monday that the rules guiding the in-person return are likely to undergo significant changes.
“We’re well on the way to getting a huge number of people vaccinated. I think September is going to be an entirely different environment. So, we’ll be resetting all the rules as we go into the next school year,” he said.
