Two days after the 2021 general election, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) pointed out that communities heavily populated by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders voted in favor of Republican candidates.
“Our party better start giving more of a s**t about #aapi voters and communities. No other community turned out at a faster pace than AAPIs in 2020,” Meng wrote in a Nov. 4 tweet.
The election had not been certified by the city Board of Elections by press time, but unofficial results showed that five Assembly Districts in Queens voted for Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa over Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams. Those Assembly Districts — 23, 25, 26, 30 and 40 — are all represented by Democratic elected officials.
Four of those Assembly Districts — 30, 25, 26 and 40 — cover areas with a significant AAPI population. The latter three played a heavy hand in electing Republican Vickie Paladino to the City Council as the District 19 representative.
Assembly District 40, represented by progressive Democrat Ron Kim (D-Flushing), also shares territory with City Council District 20. Although Democrat Sandra Ung won that race, Republican and Conservative candidate Yu-Ching Pai managed to take home 40.3 percent of the vote.
Meng told the Chronicle that losing AAPI voters to Republicans is something she has been working to prevent for the past four years, but has been escalated by some of Mayor de Blasio’s policies that directly go against what AAPI constituents want and need. Eliminating Gifted and Talented programming and protesting specialized high schools are examples of issues AAPIs have very strongly and vocally opposed, she pointed out, and they feel ignored.
“He’s a Democrat and some Democrats might have been unfairly blamed for that,” Meng said, referring to the election.
Education
Phil Wong, of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, said the shift started when de Blasio made moves in 2018 to eliminate the Specialized High School Admissions Test. The mayor’s mission grew to also include eliminating G&T programs, as well as zoned schools, in an effort to increase diversity at public schools, especially in the more elite programs.
Wong, an Elmhurst resident and former Community Education Council 25 president, agreed that testing may not be the ideal way to accept students into specialized programming, but meeting racial quotas is not a better alternative, he said. Instead, it’s denying students who studied hard for the opportunity because of their ethnicity.
“Growing up Asian, how you pick yourself out of poverty, stop people from discriminating, is you get a good education, get a good job. That’s how you get respect,” Wong said.
Expanding advanced educational opportunities, especially in Queens, is an idea Wong offered instead of eliminating them completely. Queens only has one specialized high school, he pointed out. Building just one more would greatly improve the needs of the borough’s students, he said.
Wong is a registered Democrat, but voted Republican this election because of his opposition on education, as well as other compounding issues.
Economics
Downtown Flushing businesses suffered a dramatic drop in revenue in the weeks before the Covid-19 national emergency was declared, and even before a case was confirmed in the city. In February 2020, the Flushing Chinese Business Association estimated that the neighborhood lost 40 percent of business, and many leaders attributed the avoidance to racism and scapegoating.
“There was a lot of finger-pointing and blaming that led to Asian Americans here in New York City being very afraid of their safety and the safety of their family,” said John Choe, executive director of the Flushing Chamber of Commerce and former Democratic progressive candidate for District 20. “This election cycle, it became clear that many people were voting based on fears and anxieties and anger rather than policy issues that may actually align with their interests long term.”
Choe believes many AAPI voters were attracted to Republican candidates’ promises of safety and security, which frequently came in the form of increased NYPD funding.
The business leader pointed to a May 2021 report by the Asian American Federation, which found that the most heavily Asian ZIP codes — including Flushing, Fresh Meadows, South Ozone Park and Elmhurst — received less aid from the small-business Paycheck Protection Program than other parts of the city in 2020 and 2021. A Bloomberg report also found that the number of Asian Americans claiming state unemployment benefits in the state rose by over 4,000 percent from May 2019 to May 2020 — nearly three times the increase for the state overall.
“When you’re losing your business and your workers are being fired, it has an impact on you emotionally,” Choe said. The economic pressure, in addition to racism, white supremacy and xenophobia, exacerbate those emotions of fear and anxiety, he said.
Choe theorizes that conservative and traditional values of policing and a strong economic focus were more appealing to all ethnicities, not just AAPI voters.
“It’s not a party issue. It’s the mentality of fear and anger,” Choe said. “It really spiked and was more intense in the Asian-American community because we’re not just facing the pandemic, but a heightened level of intolerance and scapegoating.”
Public safety
Scapegoating resulted in a substantial increase in hate crimes targeting AAPIs over the past two years. There were 125 reported hate crimes against AAPIs from January through September of 2021, a 443.4 percent increase from the same time frame in 2020, according to NYPD data. There was only one reported incident throughout 2019.
Yanling, the Asian outreach coordinator for Paladino’s campaign, said the rising hate has been a major campaign point she finds herself discussing on the ground with voters.
“Support for police is something Chinese feel very strongly about. Law and order,” said Yanling, who declined to have her last name published. “I found something in Vickie’s values that match Chinese values.”
Yanling had voted for Democrats until 9/11, when she started to favor Republican’s strict policing and anti-terrorist policies. She had never campaigned for a candidate until Paladino threw her hat in the ring, and Yanling was eager to lend her hand, even though she doesn’t live in the district.
Paladino campaigned on more funding for police and for putting more officers in subways, policies Yanling believes resonated with AAPIs who were in constant terror of being attacked.
Paladino’s opponent, Tony Avella, is a moderate Democrat, but Yanling said that his position may have hurt him: City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), the current District 19 representative, also calls himself a moderate, but voted to defund the police by $1 billion in 2020, a decision many constituents, especially AAPIs, were unhappy with.
“Democrats take Asian votes for granted and don’t do anything for them,” Yanling said. “That’s something that happens in the Democratic party. They think automatically they’ll get the votes, but when the Asian population is being attacked — the virus and financial damages — no one helped them.”
Inclusion
Multilingual outreach, hiring AAPI staff and phone banking are just a few of the ideas Meng listed as a way to include more AAPI voters in politics.
“Not every elected official and candidate does that,” Meng said, adding that her frustration over the election and overall lack of attention spent on AAPIs prompted her to send her Nov. 4 tweet. “We have to be better listeners.”
Meng is hopeful that the trend will only be temporary. She shares a significant portion of her congressional district with the Assembly districts that voted in favor of Paladino, but said she’s not worried the results will impact her in the future.
She said she is more concerned with her party making room for its AAPI constituents.
“It’s just about the importance of listening to all communities ... Making sure that Asian-American voices are at the table when policies are being shaped and when legislation is being put forth,” Meng said.
