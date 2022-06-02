A new pilot program will integrate Asian American and Pacific Islander history into the curriculums of public schools, officials announced last week.
Queens lawmakers joined Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks for the announcement at the Tweed Courthouse on Thursday, which included performances from students.
“Our diversity is our strength, but refusing to teach our kids about our full past has left New York City students behind for far too long. That ends now,” said Adams.
“As home to over a million AAPI New Yorkers, it is only fitting that we are announcing a new AAPI curriculum in city public schools that truly reflects the full picture of AAPI history in the United States.”
Banks described what is to come as part of the pilot.
“This curriculum will cover stories from numerous AAPI figures and a multitude of communities who have left their mark on this country,” Banks said. Historical figures like Dr. Anandibai Joshi, the first woman of Indian ancestry to be a doctor of Western medicine in the United States, Representative Patsy Mink, the first Asian-American woman elected to Congress and Helen Zia, the Chinese-American journalist, will be highlighted.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Councilmembers Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) and Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) joined in the event.
“Since taking office I have been a vocal supporter of teaching AAPI history in our schools, not only in an effort to stem the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes by promoting an understanding of the rich history of the AAPI community in this country, but also to instill a sense of pride among our children in the Asian American community,” said Ung.
The week before, she said, she and Lee introduced a resolution in the City Council in support of adding AAPI history to the curriculum in schools across New York State.
The AAPI curriculum is the third phase of the Hidden Voices Project, a companion to the Department of Education’s Passport to Social Studies Curriculum.
“The city’s commitment to an AAPI curriculum is a significant milestone that should serve as a model to be replicated throughout the state of New York,” stated Liu.
“Kudos to the Chancellor for recognizing that the best way to stop the onslaught of anti-Asian hate that has continued unabated over the past several years is through education in our classrooms. This is an important first step, and I will continue working with all stakeholders to prioritize the passage of S6359A in Albany to teach Asian American history and civic impact statewide.”
Liu spoke of his experience feeling like an outsider after immigrating to America at five years old.
“I didn’t stand up and say ‘I want to be different.’ Everybody else said I’m different.”
He continued, “It’s the same people who marginalize our efforts as critical race theory.”
