The China America Friendship Association in the USA and the Chronicle teamed up on April 8 for a networking event at Flushing’s Magna Ristorante.
At top are some of those who made it possible, including the Chronicle’s Ree Brinn, left, Magna Ristorante owner Tom Pecora and Victoria Savitt and Frank Xiao of AAFA.
Attendees, including Kesen Ryan, Ph.D., above left, Councilwoman Vickie Paladino and Jie Viviano of NYPQ Laboratories, also got a preview of next month’s event at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum regarding World War II’s Flying Tigers, as well as a brief history lesson on the subject from retired philosopher and historian Jacob Rotkowitz.
The Chronicle and AAFA will co-host another event at 6:30 p.m. on May 12, this one a dinner in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel at 135-20 39 Ave. Prepaid dinner is $80, and parking is $10. Some proceeds will go to AAFA.
For more information, contact Brinn at (718) 669-0628 or reeb@qchron.com.
