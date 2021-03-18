Imagine a business meeting where high-profile competitors are brainstorming on how to stay afloat; and then having those same established businesses advising a small newcomer on their turf about how to get bigger and better-established.
Nearly two dozen businesses including restaurants, catering halls and bars gathered at Antun’s in Queens Village on March 11, to talk about a full year of devastation by Covid-19, and the continuing edicts from Gov. Cuomo on just how quickly they can reopen.
The event was sponsored by the Chronicle and the national Small Business Chamber of Commerce.
Loycent Gordon, owner of historic Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, recalled preparing for St. Patrick’s Day just over 12 months ago.
“I ordered my corned beef — and extra Guinness,” Gordon told the group. Then Gov. Cuomo ordered restaurants closed to indoor dining. Then weeks extended into months.
Mickey King, whose father purchased Antun’s from its founder, said the next day marked a year since his last event, adding that the gathering would be helpful.
“We can work together or we can die together,” he said. King has found many of Cuomo’s opening requirements for the city arbitrary, and said it has cost him businesses.
“If we have 150 people, everyone has to be tested for Covid,” he said. “If we have 99, they don’t. If they want to dance, they have to dance in a box. And only with people from their own table, so if you are sitting here and your mother is over there ... And if you mess up, they take your liquor license.”
He also said there has not yet been a break on his $35,000 per month property taxes.
“They shut us down and say, ‘Give us our money,’” he said.
King, who normally employs more than 100 people, is down to 10 for the moment.
Bruno Marques, general manager of Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, said the shutdown has cost the landmark $3 million.
“We still have to turn on the air conditioning in summer and the heat in winter,” he said. “We still have to clean the bathrooms.”
Marques said Terrace on the Park is governed by its location in a yellow zone.
“But we’re in a park,” he added.
“I just wish the state would give us more clarity,” said Kevin McLarin, senior banquet manager at Astoria World Manor.
Numerous owners spoke of their individual challenges. Marvelle Williams early last year opened her Jam Hut Jamaican restaurant on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica right across from the civil and family courthouses.
“Then they shut the courthouses down,” said Ree Brinn, an account executive with the Chronicle. “But she still feeds more than 100 hungry homeless people in Downtown Jamaica.”
A number of owners said it was difficult getting staff to come back because federal stimulus bills have provided unemployment boosts that can pay people more money to stay home.
King said there are ways, working through the state Department of Labor, that employers can stagger and share employee hours so the employees can receive their pay, some state unemployment benefits and their $300 per week federal bonus, coming out ahead financially.
Jamal Wilkerson, chief of staff for Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), addressed the group. So too did Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing). Koo is a small businessman himself, owning a chain of pharmacies. He said government can sometimes help small businesses by staying out of the way. He cited an example of a business in Flushing in a small space that still is charged $20,000 a month in rent.
“There should be a sales tax holiday,” Koo said, speaking directly about the bar, restaurant and hospitality industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.