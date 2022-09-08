When Min Chi Ho Pi and her husband first moved into their Flushing home in 1995 to become pastors at the Chinese Christ Gospel Church, they did not know that the homes on and near Peck Avenue had a knack for flooding.
And though the house had weathered several floods over the years, none came close to Hurricane Ida — the water rose all the way up from the basement and halfway up the window in their first-floor living room. The storm left the house’s foundation compromised and covered in mold; the walls have since been ripped out.
But since their 153rd Street home is owned by the church, the Ho family is unable to make any of the repairs themselves, despite the home being unlivable.
“Not only we cannot sell, we cannot rebuild or remodel, but also I am afraid some homeless people would get in here and not go out, and I’d have to go to court,” Ho Pi said.
They have been staying with friends for the last year.
While the couple’s situation may be unusual, the damage to their home is not. When, last Thursday, a year after Hurricane Ida devastated the borough, the Chronicle accompanied Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) on a visit to the house and that of Hongsheng Leng around the corner at 153-10 Peck Ave. (who, along with his wife and daughter, was among the 11 Queens residents who perished as a result of the storm’s flooding), where they laid flowers, it was clear that the neighborhood has still not fully recovered.
“Not every house even has electricity right now,” Meng said last Thursday.
Water tends to collect in the neighborhood — which is smack in the middle of Kissena Park — virtually every time it rains. Even after it rained last Tuesday night, some ponding could be found along the streets last Thursday afternoon.
“This whole subsection is built on swampland, save for one block at the end,” Rozic told the Chronicle that afternoon.
When Ida hit, the water pumps in the area couldn’t handle the stress.
“Three pumps on the corner of Rose, they just burst,” Rozic recalled.
“Like a geyser — it was bubbling,” Stavisky added.
Those pumps have not yet been fixed. Alexander Hart, chief of staff for Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), who came on behalf of the councilmember, said the office will be meeting with the Department of Environmental Protection in October to discuss the city’s plans for the neighborhood.
Some residents are not waiting on a new pump system — several homes on the Ho’s block had for-sale signs in their front yards last week. That’s not a new phenomenon.
“The thing that happens — flooding again — it comes, some neighbors sell the houses, again, again, again,” Ho Pi said. “So our neighbors change — a lot of our neighbors change. But we’re still here.”
Those who have stayed in the area take whatever precautions they can. Some laid out sandbags in front of their homes last week in an attempt to keep water out as hurricane season begins.
It wasn’t lost on the lawmakers last week that something has to change in the neighborhood.
“While we have done a lot to help the community return to its prosperous state before the storm, there is still much more to be done,” Meng said in a statement.
Ung vowed to work with Meng in order to get their constituents the resources they need. “It’s unacceptable that one year after this devastating incident, there are still people without a permanent place to live,” Ung said in a statement to the Chronicle last week. “It is incumbent on government to support and protect all of our communities, especially our most vulnerable immigrant communities.”
