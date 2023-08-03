The Hebrew word Ashreynu opens a sentence from morning prayers. It stems from the Hebrew word “osher” which means, among other things, happy and satisfied.
Ashreynu is also the name of a pluralistic kehillah (a Jewish community) in Astoria, founded by Rabbi Jonathan Pearl, along with his wife, Rebbetzin Judy Pearl, daughter, Ayelet Pearl, as well as Stephanie Luxenberg and Cynthia Groopman.
“I became a rabbi a little over a quarter of a century ago,” Rabbi Pearl explained. “And one of the things that I’ve done is try to revive synagogues that had known some good times and were seeing challenging times. I would come in and bring them back to life through the core idea of a sincere and passionate love of Judaism, which is what I’m all about.”
In 2022, Ashreynu opened in Astoria. It has a social media following of around 500 people, while 50 to 100 attend its events and services.
“I wanted to found a place that didn’t have the weightedness that some formal established congregations might have in terms of politics that go on in synagogues,” Pearl said. “I wanted to found a place that was based on the idea that there is this rich tapestry of culture and wisdom, teaching, learning and engagement, that we can present without having to worry about who is in charge or things that feel weighed down. What defines us is this true, authentic, sincere, passionate love of Judaism.”
The rabbi, of course, is not unaware of social changes in the Jewish community. Even Queens, which has residents from all walks of life, has seen a number of reform and conservative synagogues downsizing or closing. Orthodox ones are growing in some neighborhoods, such as those with sizable Bukharian populations.
Additionally, anti-Semitism has become more prevalent in recent years, even rearing its ugly head on college campuses.
“There’s a lot going on all over the world, it’s not just in Queens, or in any particular state or country,” Pearl said. “And these things affect people in different ways. Anti-Semitism is a very old disease. It’s nothing new. And I don’t think anybody has an answer for it.”
However, the rabbi has his own way of taking on the challenge.
“Do we try to correct people’s misinformed views, whether it’s about Jews, about Israel, whatever it might be? Of course. But I think at the heart of all of that lies our sense of dignity and our sense of feeling good, knowledgeable and connected about who we are as people, as individual Jews, as a community. Ashreynu just falls within that context of sharing this wonderment of what Judaism is, and living our lives with a focus on doing the best we can as human beings, which is what God wants us to do.”
Ashreynu does not adhere to one specific sect of Judaism — so where does it fit?
“In terms of the various sects of Judaism, for a while I have not been one who has allegiance to any particular label or movement. The only allegiance I have to a label is being Jewish. When someone says to me, ‘What kind of rabbi are you?’ I say, ‘A Jewish rabbi,’” Pearl said.
“It’s not the labels that tell me much about a person’s character, about their direction in life, about what’s important in Judaism. It’s a label. Sometimes it can help one define who they are. I’m not saying it doesn’t. I’m not saying the movements don’t have some wonderful things or not so wonderful things, like anybody or everybody,” he clarified.
“But when I went to rabbinical school, at a certain point it became very clear that I wanted to be a rabbi to people who want to be Jewish, and love being Jewish, whatever their background is, whatever their affiliation.”
Ashreynu also has a school, Maskit Hebrew School, which teaches through project-based learning. Students can enroll in Maskit as early as toddlerhood.
“What we wanted to accomplish is to make the children love being at the synagogue, and make it a place where they feel at home, where they feel loved, where they love being and where they love identifying as the Jews that they are,” Pearl said.
The school’s primary educators are Ayelet Pearl and Luxenberg, who are dedicated to their teachings, which are heavily inspired by creativity and identity, with both women having a background in the arts.
“I think we really focus on Jewish heritage and Jewish identity. We want to build Jewish literacy and skills in Hebrew and in ritual, and in a lot of the day to day stuff,” Ayelet Pearl said. “But our primary way of approaching it is seeing each kid as a full person who’s bringing so much history and so much community.
“We have a range of neurodiversity in our student body, so we really try to meet the needs of as many students as possible.”
The congregation itself also leans heavily on art, music and creativity, with its website stating, “Music is an essential element driving the heartbeat of Ashreynu.”
“Putting a Jewish lens on things that people see in all facets of their life, like art and music and community, just feels really authentic to people’s experiences,” Ayelet said.
Ashreynu is on a brief summer break, but has one event coming up later this month and will resume services in September. Details may be found at ashreynu.org,
“Everybody is welcome to come to us,” Pearl said. “We are a congregation that wants people to come in with no agenda, and no politics. The only thing I want people to come in with is to love being Jewish, or to learn to love being Jewish. Because that’s what we do here.”
