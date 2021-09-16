Last Friday, people came out as they do every year to Maspeth Memorial Park to remember the 19 FDNY firefighters from the 68th Street firehouse who were killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, the highest loss of life from any firehouse that day.
Above, wreaths were placed for Squad 288 and HazMat 1; flags also were placed for each of the Maspeth 19. At top center, generations of firefighters came to pay tribute, while above Vincent Tomeo recited his poem “Never Let Them Win” as U.S. Rep. Grace Meng and Councilman Bob Holden look on.
At right top, a firefighter is remembered by his family, top. All were honored by their brothers in a wreath laying ceremony at far right.
