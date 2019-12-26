During the first half of 2019, the construction of a Target in Elmhurst was fought as opponents claimed the building violated the zoning code. The Board of Standards and Appeals eventually ruled in favor of the company. Capt. Victoria Perry became the commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, replacing Deputy Inspector John Mastronardi, who took over the command of the 75th Precinct. Protesters fighting the proposed homeless shelter on Cooper Avenue in Glendale took their battle to Jericho, LI, where they went to the home of property owner Michael Wilner before traveling to a temple Wilner is president of. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) also argued against a study from a shelter provider finding that the majority of New York residents would welcome a shelter in their own neighborhood.

January

Elmhurst community members protested the construction of a Target at 40-31 82 St. during a rally at Dunningham Triangle. Queens Neighborhoods United, an anti-gentrification group, voiced criticism.

Days later, QNU’s request for a stop-work order was denied in state Supreme Court. In the summer of 2018, the Department of Buildings had issued a stop-work order for the mixed-use development plan after the agency accepted a zoning challenge submitted by area activists and residents because the plan didn’t fully conform to zoning regulations. But the order was lifted after the developers revised their design.

Historic Ridgewood Reservoir was designated as a Class I freshwater wetland. The designation helps guarantee that all three basins of the reservoir on the Brooklyn-Queens border will be permanently protected as a natural area. The 50-acre oasis located within Highland Park was the primary water supply for the city for more than 100 years but became obsolete in the 1950s. In 2014, the state proposed a flood mitigation program that would have involved breaching the berms separating the basins and building roads between them, but the plan was opposed and dropped in favor of preservation.

The public learned that Thomas Clarke, the popular owner of Arby’s in Middle Village, died at the age of 63. The news of his late December death wasn’t made public until early January. Clarke was remembered as someone who entrenched himself in the community, such as by providing free lunches for a Special Olympics event at Queens College and helping the state Parks Department feed volunteers at a Blue Angels event.

Community Board 5 voted against a plan for the removal of landscape planters and trees at Rentar Plaza in order to convert part of the building into a loading dock to be used for the convenience for future tenants.

Assistant Chief Martin Morales took command of Patrol Borough Queens North, consisting of the 104th, 108th, 109th, 110th, 111th, 112th, 114th and 115th precincts.

February

Jennifer Irigoyen and her unborn child were stabbed to death in Ridgewood. Ex-boyfriend Anthony Hobson turned himself in to police for the killing of the real estate agent. Initially, Hobson was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with physical and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and abortion, but abortion had been removed from New York State’s criminal code by the recently signed Reproductive Health Act, leading to some confusion among the authorities.

A petition on Change.org called on Holden and Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) to stop overdevelopment in Maspeth and Woodside. The petition decried the practice of building illegal conversions.

A proposed daycare center for 167 children at 79-40 Cooper Ave. raised questions about how the area would handle extra traffic and parking. The daycare itself would provide a service parking lot with 32 spaces.

Following years of complaints, the departments of Transportation and Environmental Protection addressed ongoing flood issues with street drainage on Edsall Avenue. The DEP would install a catch basin, while the DOT would repave the road surface and install a curb along the fence line.

March

Holden had his first bill passed in the Council, requiring any city development to provide notice to the relevant Council member and community board of any hazardous level of lead in soil within five business days of discovering or becoming aware of it. This came after a 2018 incident in which lead-contaminated lead was found to be near an area school.

Crime increased 6 percent over the last four weeks in the 104th Precinct. Mastronardi, commanding pointed to ID theft as a major culprit. On a more positive note, Morales told the audience at the precinct community council meeting that robberies and burglaries were down throughout Queens North.

April

A 76-year-old man, Dahe Lin, was charged with murder in the death of his daughter-in-law, Wen Ying He, in Ridgewood.

Community Board 4 Chairman Louis Walker wrongly announced that Queens Place mall appeared to be closing at the end of 2019. Days later, he said he heard from the owners of the building. “The mall’s not closing,” he said, adding, “they have plans to make improvements to Queens Place.”

Protesters who wanted a District 75 school to be built at 78-16 Cooper Ave., instead of a homeless shelter, traveled to the home of property owner Michael Wilner in Jericho, LI. When he wasn’t home, the group went to Temple of Elohim, which Wilner is president of. Holden denounced the protesters going to the place of worship. Lead organizer Mike Papa didn’t regret the move. Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows), a candidate for district attorney, called it a “grotesque act of antiSemitism.”

Redeemer Lutheran School in Glendale, established in 1955, announced it would focus only on early childhood beginning in the fall. The school, which had served students in nursery school through eighth grade, had faced declining enrollment like many other religious schools.

Community Board 5 rejected a redesign of a new entrance to and pathway within Forest Park after rising costs forced several key features to be eliminated. Contractors’ bids to complete the project exceeded the Parks Department’s planned budget of $2.39 million.

A survey conducted by HarrisX and Win, a family shelter provider, said that across Queens, 46 percent of people are in support of a homeless shelter opening up in their community while 40 percent are against it. Former Speaker of the City Council Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, said the poll showed New Yorkers “are willing to do their part, in their own neighborhoods.” Holden was skeptical of the poll because it was conducted by a homeless shelter provider. “If it was done by an independent, then that’s another case,” he said. “Not by a company who stands to benefit from building more shelters.”

Holden worked with the 102nd and 104th precincts to respond to noise complaints over loud music being played by people near the Forest Park Bandshell. The lawmaker, who lives in Middle Village North, two blocks away from the Long Island Expressway, could hear the noise from Forest Park in his house.

May

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown died at 86 after a long illness. He was less than a month away from retirement. Assistant Chief DA John Ryan took his place.

Holden’s Council District 30 once again didn’t take part in participatory budgeting. Whether to take part in the budgeting, in which residents vote on how to spend $1 million in capital funding, is up to each Council member. With $5 million in the budget for capital projects, Holden didn’t want to set aside $1 million for a vote but did say he would consider it in the future if there was a lot more capital.

One month after rejecting a redesign of a new entrance to and pathway within Forest Park, CB 5 approved its own recommendations for the area. The project was designed to connect the path adjacent to Myrtle Avenue with the larger one deeper into Forest Park.

Capt. Victoria Perry became the new commanding officer of the 104th Precinct as Mastronardi took over the command of the 75th Precinct. Perry, a 15-year veteran on the force, spent several months in the 104th Precinct during her well-traveled career. She was also commander of Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct. Perry called on the residents at the meeting of the 104th Precinct Community Council to help. “I can’t do my job without you,” she said. “So there’s going to be some times where we may not agree or we will disagree but we will get along and we will work at bettering the situation and making things right.”

In the continuing saga of Target in Elmhurst, the Board of Standards and Appeals held a public hearing, with QNU saying the store would hurt small businesses in the area.

A Ferris wheel, the only one in Queens, opened in Forest Park next to the historic carousel built in 1903.

June

The trails around Strack Pond, a 3-acre pond preserve hidden behind trees and shrubs in Forest Park, were cut back, weeded and cleaned up by volunteers after $5,000 in city money was allocated.

The BSA ruled in favor of Target in a 4-1 vote, saying the construction on 82nd Street doesn’t violate the zoning code. Zoning limits stores in the area to 10,000 feet but Target’s planned 23,000-square-foot store includes cellar space that isn’t counted. Area lawmakers criticized the ruling. State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) said she was “incredibly disappointed and outraged” by the vote. “This decision sets a dangerous precedent, paving the way for unregulated underground variety stores to be built in residential neighborhoods throughout the city, putting the safety of our communities and infrastructure at risk,” she said.

Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) added, “It’s a mistake allowing organizations to use cellar space as a loophole to skirt zoning rules. Any interpretation of the zoning text that permits this loophole is ignoring the spirit of the regulation.”

Holden looked for stricter enforcement of unleashed dogs in Forest Park because complaints had been rapidly increasing. Friends of Forest Park President Mk Moore said more complaints were made to 311 by the end of May 2019 than in all of 2017 and 2018 combined. Deputy Inspector Courtney Nilan, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, said the plan was for education before enforcement.

The DOT shared its plan for a bus lane on the southbound side of Fresh Pond Road between Metropolitan and Putnam avenues effective from 2 to 8 p.m. with CB 5, with implementation to begin in the summer. The plan was met with some skepticism. “Woodhaven Boulevard is a disaster,” said one board member. “This is going to be the same thing. I can’t think of a better way to kill business on Fresh Pond Road ... who dreams this stuff up?”

Holden also said he was “frustrated” with the DOT after he gave recommendations to improve traffic flow instead of installing a bus lane.

Holden secured a record amount of funding for the second straight year, with District 30 receiving $11 million in capital spending in the fiscal year 2020 budget, along with an additional $3.65 million from the Queens borough president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) came to Elmhurst for a conversation on immigration hosted by Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and repeated a message she had for President Trump. “You’re scaring the children of America, not just in those families but their neighbors and their communities.” Pelosi also denounced planned raids against unauthorized immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, which Trump delayed. “It was so appalling,” she said. “It’s outside the circle of civilized human behavior to just be kicking down doors, splitting up families and the rest of that in addition to the injustices that are happening at the border.”

In a crowded race in the Democratic primary for district attorney, public defender Tiffany Cabán looked to pull off the upset against Borough President Melinda Katz and led on the night of June 25 but Katz said she would wait for a recount before conceding the race.