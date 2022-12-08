A nearly 100-year-old candy shop in Woodhaven will now be recognized as part of the state Historic Business Preservation Registry.
The beloved Schmidt’s Candy has served fine chocolates since 1925, when Margie Schmidt’s grandfather Frank Schmidt founded it, looking to bring old-world German chocolate to Jamaica Avenue.
Today, his granddaughter crafts the candies herself in-house, following many of his original recipes and still using a traditional copper kettle.
Inclusion in the registry, which requires a business be in operation for at least 50 years, will provide Schmidt’s with educational and promotional assistance from the state.
Schmidt said her grandfather never could have imagined that the shop would “literally make the history book.”
“I was thrilled with the honor,” she told the Chronicle, and touched by all the support.
With the holidays here, Schmidt will put in 16-hour days at the store, which makes old-fashioned ribbon candy. She said she looks forward to getting the shop to its centennial.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) nominated the shop to the registry and community members and leaders gathered on Monday to recognize the honor.
“The confectionery exemplifies how Woodhaven is home to some of the city’s most historic businesses and hardest-working owners, and I will ensure that they receive the support they deserve,” said Rajkumar, who sits on the Assembly Committee on Small Business.
“This holiday season, Schmidt’s Candy will again be packed as people from across the State enjoy these sweet chocolates.”
In attendance on Monday were Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech, city Department of Small Business Services manager Tynisha Sykes, Queens Economic Development Corp. public relations director Rob MacKay, Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo, Vance Barbour of the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, Queens Together founder Jonathan Forgash, Jessica Genna from the office of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Schmidt’s employee Andrew Duer and other fans.
Barbour’s grandmother worked for Schmidt’s Candy back in the day.
“Margie Schmidt is a pillar of our community,” he said in a prepared statement, noting that she was one of the first inductees into the WRBA’s Hall of Fame.
“Schmidt’s is being recognized for not only its history but its cultural significance in Woodhaven,” said Forgash at the event.
“Queens is filled with living cultural and culinary monuments, such as Schmidt’s, that represent where we are from. The rich diversity of Queens is showcased in our restaurants and small businesses.”
MacKay said Schmidt’s more than a chocolate shop: “It is a part of the community.”
The store is located at 94-15 Jamaica Ave. and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.