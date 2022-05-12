Only 10 percent of plastics are reclaimed or repurposed by New York’s current recycling infrastructure, which the office of Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) calls antiquated.
To address the plastic waste issue, Hyndman, chairwoman of the Commission on Solid Waste Management, has introduced bill A9495.
The legislation, along with the Senate version introduced by state Sen. John Mannion (D-Syracuse), was referred to the Environmental Conservation Committee, and would push for the use of advanced recycling technology that would not dispose of or incinerate the remaining 90 percent of hard-to-recycle plastics, but convert them into raw materials for new products.
To date, 18 other states have used the technology and have diverted 5.5 million metric tons of plastic waste from landfills since 2017, according to Hyndman’s office.
“I’ve seen for too long the impact that plastic waste has on the Black and brown communities that I represent, and it’s about time we begin to tackle this problem once-and-for-all with a common-sense, proven solution that makes recycling easier and keeps plastic waste out of our streets, parks, and water resources,” Hyndman said in a prepared statement. “That’s why I introduced A.9495, to improve the way New York recycles and to keep used plastic out of our environment ... New York must be next.”
Hyndman represents Addisleigh Park, Hollis, Laurelton, Jamaica, Rosedale, St. Albans and Springfield Gardens.
It is estimated that advanced recycling could generate $502 million in economic activity annually and create hundreds of green collar jobs in the Empire State, added Hyndman’s office.
When asked about an advanced recycling center at Rikers Island or in her district, her spokesman said that at the moment, Hyndman is focused on getting the legislation passed.
“Once that happens, it’s her view that any advanced recycling business seeking to set up in New York should engage the community in which they’re looking to operate from to ensure the community is on board,” Hyndman’s spokesman told the Chronicle via email. “Our hope is that, these companies would set up in communities that have been most impacted by plastic waste.”
Margaret Gorman, senior director of the Northeast Region at the American Chemistry Council, a Washington, DC, a trade organization backing the lawmakers’ efforts, says it as well as other advanced recycling facilities in other states are closely monitoring the legislation to see whether they can make a positive impact in New York next.
“Advanced recycling facilities use cutting-edge science and chemistry to break down used plastics into their most basic molecular components, remarkably without combustion,” Gorman said via email to the Chronicle. “Once broken down, the recycled material is remade into new plastics, from ice cream tubs to plastic cups and cream cheese containers. In New York, advanced recycling facilities would displace some 800,000 tons of plastic each year using this science-based process.”
New York is a leader in the nation’s green economy and introducing new recycling technologies that will help meet the country’s climate goals while creating more green collar jobs is a win-win, according to Mannion. “Advanced recycling will keep plastics out of landfills and is a giant step towards a future where the need to produce new plastics is drastically reduced.”
