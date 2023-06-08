The recent spring concert at JHS 157 in Forest Hills was an especially emotional one, as some students who are refugees from Ukraine were brought to tears by the opening number of the last segment, a favorite folk song in their homeland.
“Ty Zh Mene Pidmanula” is a beloved ditty whose title translates as “You Tricked Me and Let Me Down.” It’s about a guy who gets stood up every day of the week by the same girl.
Including the tune was the idea of seventh-grader Kristina Raevsky, seen at right singing one of the song’s seven solos whilst wearing a traditional Ukrainian headdress called a vinok. Kristina is of Ukrainian descent and learned the song from her grandfather when she was 6.
The students also wrote reflection essays about the song, which helped the refugee kids feel welcome in their new community. They were overjoyed to see it be made part of the show.
The choral director, Sara Shikowitz, not only led the students through the emotional May 23 performance but recently was honored herself with the Barry Manilow Teacher Award. The pop superstar awards select music teachers with $5,000 for themselves and $10,000 to spend on musical instruments for their schools.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
