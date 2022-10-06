Accompanied by singer and percussionist Michela Musolino on tambourine, I Beddi, a prize-winning folk music group from Sicily, entertained the crowd last Saturday at Italian Charities of America’s headquarters on Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst. I Beddi is Sicilian for “The Beautiful,” and the show featured both songs and tales of the island.
The event was co-sponsored by ICA and Arba Sicula, the leading worldwide organization promoting the Sicilian culture and language (yes, as distinct from Italian).
Gathering for the camera were some of the dignitaries who attended and the I Beddi performers: Joseph DiPietro, left, president of the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Queens; musician Pier Paolo Alberghini; musician Davide Urso; Nino Provenzano, vice president of Arba Sicula; professor Gaetano Cipola, founder and president of Arba Sicula; Josephine Maietta, president of the Association of Italian-American Educators; Domenic Giampino, president of ICA; Sarina Consoli, ICA board member; musician Mimi Sterrantino; and musician Giampaolo Nunzio.
