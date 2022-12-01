After a bill seeking to prevent housing discrimination on the basis of arrest or criminal history died in the City Council at the end of last year, it was reintroduced over the summer and awaits its first public hearing next week.
Under Intro. 632, landlords, owners, agents, employees and real estate brokers would be prohibited from obtaining criminal record information at any stage in the process, according to the bill’s text.
It would not apply to NYCHA housing, which falls under federal purview, two-family owner-occupied housing or rooms in owner-occupied housing.
It would also not prohibit inquiries into the state sex offender registry, but would require that the landlord, owner, agents and brokers provide the applicant written notice about the inquiry, and a reasonable amount of time, not more than three days, to withdraw an application.
The Fair Chance for Housing Act, reintroduced in August by Councilmember Keith Powers (D-Manhattan), the Council majority leader, has the support of 31 co-sponsors. The first hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.
“Every human being deserves a roof over their head and a bed to sleep on,” said Councilmember Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) in a statement to the Chronicle.
He continued, “We won’t be able to solve our housing crisis by making it more difficult for people to find a home. People in homes equals safer communities.”
The bill outlines a process for applicants to dispute an adverse action based on arrest record or criminal history and would prohibit making any inquiry or statement related to an arrest record or criminal history in connection with the prospective or continued purchase, rental or lease.
But the proposed legislation is not favored by all. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) called it “Bizzaro World” in a statement on social media.
“This is another ill-advised policy from the New York City Council to further remove authority from property owners to rent THEIR buildings to people without criminal backgrounds, including murder and other heinous crimes,” Holden wrote.
“Yet NYCHA complexes would be exempt as the city is federally mandated to do background checks on tenants. With evictions harder to do, and bills like this moving forward, rest assured you’ll see fewer available units as property owners decide it isn’t worth renting out their buildings. Talk about Bizzaro World.”
The sentiment that the bill could deter landlords from renting out units was echoed in a statement issued from the Asian Wave Alliance, an advocacy group focused on safety, schools, business and more.
“This bill totally ignores basic safety protections of communities, but also, if enacted, will greatly discourage small landlords’ willingness to rent units,” said Donghui Zang, a Forest Hills resident, president of New York City Residents Alliance and a member of the Asian Wave Alliance’s executive committee.
“Furthermore, the broader issue not being considered is how co-op and condo boards might begin refusing sublets altogether and/or tack on additional fees which would make renting even more expensive and exacerbate the already short supply of available affordable housing,” Zang continued.
Yiatin Chu, president of the Asian Wave Alliance, said in a statement, “Our electeds continue to prioritize the lives of convicted criminals over the safety of hardworking New Yorkers.”
“This is a safety concern for all residents who share the same entrance, elevators and laundry rooms with neighbors who may have had a violent criminal history,” Chu continued.
Ryan Monell, vice president of government affairs for the Real Estate Board of New York, said in a statement provided to the Chronicle, “While REBNY agrees on advancing fair housing, any proposal must clearly address the need for building safety and security for existing tenants.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said that she would not vote in favor of the bill in its current form and that the upcoming hearing is a chance for people to make their voices heard.
“Then we, as lawmakers, can make certain modifications,” Ariola said.
As for people with prior records, she said there “needs to be more discussion on the actual details and discretion of landlords” and perhaps consideration of the “length of time the person has not gotten into trouble.”
At the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic meeting on Tuesday night, Co-president Phyllis Inserillo, Ariola’s chief of staff, encouraged attendees to provide testimony, either in person, via Zoom or written.
“It’s a very controversial bill,” she said, adding, “At the very least we’re asking everyone to send written testimony ... the more people that go against the bill, it will start to lose sponsors and we won’t have to be dealing with the consequences of it. That’s why we need to open our mouth and say how we feel about things that are being voted on in the City Council.”
Information on testifying can be found at council.nyc.gov/testify.
A spokesperson from Mayor Adam’s office did not say whether he supports the bill but said: “No one should be denied housing because they were once engaged with the criminal justice system, plain and simple. We will work closely with our partners in the City Council to ensure this bill has maximum intended impact.”
Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) could not be reached directly for comment but a City Council spokesperson replied that the Council will “consider testimony from city officials, advocates, stakeholders and other members of the public.”
Other Queens members co-sponsoring the bill are Councilmembers Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) and Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria). They could not be reached for comment in time for publication. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards also spoke in support of it when it was reintroduced.
