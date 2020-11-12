Masked up and socially distant, state Sen. Leroy Comrie’s office, veterans groups and a variety of supporters held a Veterans Day Parade and event last Saturday at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans and along Merrick Boulevard, wrapping it up with an open house at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 483 in Rosedale.
Clockwise from top right: a lone soldier standing watch; the U.S. Customs Border Patrol, JFK Unit; NYPD Explorers; Boy Scout Troop 144; Cista Girls marching; participants commemorating the event with the help of the NYPD; Rep. Gregory Meeks and City Councilmember Adrienne Adams marching with their respective staffs; a vintage Rolls Royce that along with other classic cars made up the rear of the parade; Neil Jordan, commander of the area VFW post, mustering up the color guard; the St. Albans civic marching along; Officer Justin Davis, left, and Det. Tanya Duhaney, center, posing with veterans; and members of VFW Post 5298 Reggie Fordham and Jackie Wilson standing proudly.
