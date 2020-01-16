‘A really big deal’: DHS on safe haven

The homeless problem goes on.

But, come spring, more help could be on the way with the opening of the borough’s first Safe Haven in Elmhurst for 70 people at 81-30 Baxter Ave.

That is according to Amanda Nasner, the Queens borough director of the Department of Homeless Services, who addressed Community Board 6 at its monthly meeting on Jan. 8.

As part of her presentation, Nasner highlighted the mayor’s recently announced 6-Point Action Plan to end long-term street homelessness in the city, which includes opening 1,000 new Safe Haven beds.

For the borough, this is “a really big deal,” Nasner said. “Safe Havens are incredibly crucial to help our street homeless population.”

The plan also includes an expanded and more rapid outreach effort.

Nasner admitted that right now in Queens “there are not enough beds for individuals who are chronically homeless.” On a positive note, she indicated that Home-Stat, a database of individuals living on the street, which was put into play in April 2016, “helped over 2,000 people come off the streets and stay off the streets.”

According to Nasner, several factors have driven people into homelessness, including the loss of 250,000 rent-stabilized apartments between 1994 and 2012; domestic violence; and overcrowding.

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness on the streets, Nasner advises you to call 311. An operator will contact Breaking Ground, a nonprofit social services organization offering assistance to the homeless. According to Nasner, the organization is contracted to respond to such calls within an hour.

Nasner also suggested notifying the local community board to report homeless people on the street, and, in situations where they may pose a threat to themselves or to others, you are advised to call 911.

Nasner did not provide several details about the Safe Haven plan, such as its location and when it will open, and both she and the DHS press office did not respond to numerous phone calls and emails asking questions. Some were answered at a later Community Board 4 meeting [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].

The meeting began with the introduction of new 112th Precinct Community Affairs Officer Chris Desantis, who indicated that the precinct is the second safest in all of New York City. Crime for the year was down, he reported, with few violent crimes.

However, he said that often leads to “a false sense of security.” He encouraged everyone to not leave valuables — cell phones, engagement rings, clothes — in the car. “Package thefts are a big thing around here,” he added.

Regarding the recent surge in hate crimes aimed at the Jewish community, he said, “We are being vigilant. We are around. It’s not something we’re taking lightly.”

Among those addressing the board during the public forum was area resident Judith Berman, whose comments were aimed at the Access-A-Ride evaluation location at 66-11 Woodhaven Blvd. “The facility and procedure are full of problems,” she said. “Everyone seems to know the place is very negative and unpleasant and has been for a long time. Either they should be held accountable to come up to standard or find another facility.”

Most alarming to her is that the facility “that requires the ambulatory challenged to come to be evaluated is not accessible for those with walkers or wheelchairs. I had to ask someone to help hold the door for me. That is a hazard.”

In his comments to the board, District Manager Frank Gulluscio promised Berman he would reach out to elected officials regarding her complaints.

Board Chairwoman Alexa Weitzman alluded to the planned Queens bus network, intended to create a faster, more reliable system of interconnected routes. Interested individuals may download the entire draft plan at new.mta.info/system modernization/bus network/queensbusredesign/draftplan and offer comments.

Weitzman also said that plans to honor former board Chairman Joseph Hennessy are underway. The board voted in favor of a formal resolution to honor Hennessy.

Acting Borough President Sharon Lee stopped by to greet everyone. “Borough Hall is still open, still humming,” she said.

The board approved a change of status application for El Pollo Inka Peru, located at 112-18/20 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, which is planning an expansion and to sell liquor in addition to wine and beer.

It also approved four liquor license renewal applications: King David (101-10 Queens Blvd.), The Billiard Company (70-49 Austin St.), and Keuka Kafe Inc. (112-04 Queens Blvd.), all in Forest Hills, and Kazan Mangal (97-13 Queens Blvd.) in Rego Park.

The next board meeting is Feb. 12 at the Kew Gardens Community Center, 80-02 Kew Gardens Road, suite 202.