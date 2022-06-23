“There’s something about the people of Queens,” says James Eastman, the musician known as J. Artiste, in the first line heard in the music video for his song “A Queens Thing.”
The video, which premiered on YouTube on June 7 and was directed by Shaun Budhu, feels very much like a love letter to the borough. It contains various shots that showcase the life and culture of Queens — popular landmarks such as the Queensboro Bridge and Citi Field, diverse murals, food trucks and, most importantly, people of all different cultures who reside in the borough.
Eastman, a Briarwood native and IT worker for NYPD E-911 communication centers, said the song was initially inspired by Budhu, a senior regional analyst at Harry Winston who hails from South Ozone Park. The duo met in high school and are now in their early thirties. They were at a bar in Astoria when Budhu had spoken about his love for the borough. Eastman shared, “I was instantly inspired off of his energy. From there, I took our own personal experiences combined with others and painted it all together. That conversation laid the blueprint.”
The two men immediately got to work and found collaborators in Kip Jackson II, who filmed and edited the video, and artist yocomet, who produced the track.
Budhu shared insight into the creative process.
“Jimmy did his thing writing the verses and bridge,” he said. “For the video, we went to every single part of Queens over the course of three long days from about 4 a.m. to midnight. We asked people to be a part of it, and captured areas where we grew up that were meaningful to the borough and represented all walks of life.”
The intent shines true through the video and is certainly represented in the song, as Eastman raps, “Like the World’s Fair / So many cultures, you would think / There was two different worlds here.”
Though the video at its core is a personal tribute to the borough, there is a deeper meaning intended by Eastman and Budhu.
“I want people to walk away understanding the importance of perspective of all walks of life, cultures, and people’s upbringing,” Budhu said. “In the busyness of our everyday lives, we often forget that everyone has a different background and experience from our own.”
“If we can take you away from your home for a few minutes and maybe inspire you to research the many cultures and history of Queens, then we did our job,” Eastman added.
The artists’ love for Queens doesn’t just stop there. Budhu shared that they were planning events for the public — a tour of Queens.
“It will be a series of networking events where we invite local Queens small businesses, such as mom and pop shops, Black-owned businesses, BIPOC-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, and LGBTQ-owned businesses for an evening of collaborative spirit to help grow their brands and promote our message/music,” he said. More information about the events will be posted on their social media pages as they are scheduled.
As for what’s next for the two of them, Eastman and Budhu plan to continue to create music together. Eastman already has written songs to be released later this year. Budhu shared, “We have a vision of making music and visual content that is very relatable to everyday people. We want to talk about things affecting us and also bring people together even if they are tough subjects to discuss.”
Eastman added, “We have other creative projects in mind outside of music as well, so big things are coming! We’ve only just begun.”
“A Queens Thing” can be streamed on Instagram at bit.ly/39HbZ3i, and YouTube at youtu.be/0AZxvtbs0N8.
It is also published at bit.ly/3bd8XV0. Updates on upcoming music and events will be posted on J. Artiste’s Instagram page, @jartistemusic.
