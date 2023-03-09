It was only last August that Celal Onur Ozcelik was in Turkey for a visit, seeing cousins, aunts and uncles he had been missing and joining them for things like meals in the historical city of Antakya, also known to many by its ancient Roman name of Antioch.
“I hadn’t seen my family members and relatives for 5 years except for my mom,” Ozcelik, a Sunnyside resident and owner of a wholesale baking business, said over email. “She visited me in 2018. Seeing my family members and relatives together and reconnecting with my roots took me back to those good old days. What could one wish more than this?
“Everyone was looking healthy and wealthy. All my family members were under one roof. It looked like eveything was grounded on a very stable base, and no one and nothing would be able to ruin our happiness.”
Little did any of them know that they literally were not on a stable base after all. Less than six months later, several of the people Ozcelik was reconnecting with would be dead, along with tens of thousands of others in that region of Turkey and in nearby Syria, lost to earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6. Historic Antakya would be leveled.
Now, Ozcelik is putting aside business considerations to focus on fundraising for his family and friends in Turkey, as well as raising more awareness of the ongoing need to assist the victims of the earthquakes.
“I am fundraising for my relatives and friends, but my main purpose is to raise awareness here in New York,” he said. “I want to bring the issue to more people’s attention. I want to make them hear my voice. If they can’t donate to my fundraiser, they can donate to another organization. Please take this issue seriously because people are in dire need of cold weather supplies, food, emergency generators, aid tents and cash assistance.”
The GoFundMe page, headlined “Help my relatives and friends in Antioch (Antakya),” can be found at bit.ly/3EWXmp3.
One relative Ozcelik is looking to help made news around the world when she was rescued in Antakya. Emine Akgul, a 26-year-old teacher and Ozcelik’s cousin once removed, miraculously was pulled from the rubble eight days — over 200 hours — after the earthquake hit. She lost a leg and is getting a prosthetic one.
Her parents, Ozcelik’s cousin Ismail and his wife, Elif, were both killed. So were other relatives of his on the side of his family that he knows less well.
The landmarks of his hometown were hit hard.
“The neighboorhood was dotted with stone-walled restaurants and historical places such as churches (Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch and Antioch Protestant Church),” Ozcelik said. “Unfortunately, all those places were destroyed by the deadly earthquake.”
Joining Ozcelik on his 2022 trip was his wife, Marlen Garcia, who works at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. As for his work, he has largely put his business, Whisky Bakery, on hold while he focuses on aiding victims of the quake. He was on the verge of making a deal to add a retail element to the operatioin but had to set that aside, too.
“I am glad my customers understood my situation and gave me some time to supply my baked goods again,” said Ozcelik, who also has a background in clinical psychology. His father is an attorney — whose Antakya office was destroyed Feb. 6 — and his mother a retired teacher. His brother is also a lawyer in Ankara, the capital, far from the devastated Hatay Province where Antakya is. Their town ruined, several family members have gone to Ankara.
As someone who found he had a passion for baking, Ozcelik recalled the food from his visit in detail, and poignantly. “Antakya, a gastronomic region, offers a dizzying array of scrumptious appetizers and dishes,” he said. “While hummus and babagannush arrive in myriad guises, kebab varieties and other meat-based dishes exhibit exceptional versions of themselves. Seeing those delicious mezes and dishes together was kind of a culinary tapestry. It made me feel nostalgic.”
