Oster Bryan, president of the St. Albans Civic Improvement Association, is challenging incumbent Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) to represent District 33, and hopes to be the next Charles Diggs Jr. of Southeast Queens.
Diggs was a congressman from Michigan who used his time in office to help uplift the Black community and he was also the founder of the Congressional Black Caucus.
“He was a dedicated advocate for the most difficult issues facing our community,” Bryan told the Queens Chronicle via email.
Bryan is running for office because he is tired of his district paying higher property taxes than other communities while having some of the worst-performing schools in the borough and being an aging community with an insufficient healthcare system. He believes it’s time for new leadership.
“Brother Vanel is a good guy,” said Bryan, who supported the assemblyman’s runs for elective office in 2010, 2012 and 2013. “We parted ways when he became too focused on having a title as an elected official as opposed to being a voice for the people.”
Vanel says he is running for re-election because he has fought for the district during the pandemic and wants to help it move forward into a new tomorrow.
“I have delivered for the people and institutions of the district,” Vanel said via email.
Throughout his tenure, Vanel says, he has provided funding for senior centers and programs; jobs and economic opportunities; and education programs.
Going forward, he wants to create more economic opportunities for constituents, further improve schools and tackle quality-of-life issues, especially as they relate to noise pollution and trucks taking up parking spaces.
“I have been working diligently to compile a comprehensive list of job and business opportunities from entry level and up that is available on my social media platforms,” said Vanel. “Many people in the district have taken advantage of the opportunities.”
Vanel has been in talks with city Department of Education Chancellor David Banks to find a new superintendent for the area and has worked with the agency to implement technology courses and programs in schools in his district.
“I will continue to enhance and expand the program,” he added
The assemblyman also has sponsored bills to address the illegal parking of trucks in his district and illegal dumping.
“I am also working to address the catalytic converter theft in New York State,” Vanel added.
Bill No. A03817 would provide increased fines for overnight parking of tractor trailers on residential streets; Bill No. A06338 would prohibit illegal dumping on public property and offer rewards for evidence that leads to a fine for illegal dumping.
As a civic leader, Bryan says some of his accomplishments include creating a safe environment for healthy political discourse where SACIA members and guests at civic meetings can express themselves freely; establishing an art project during the height of the pandemic; and working with other civics to advocate for better air and water quality related to waste transfer stations.
Bryan has also worked with the Eastern Queens Alliance to tackle issues of policing and education, and helped to establish a free STEM program available to all students called the Green Ready Alternative Energy Program at the African Center for Community Empowerment in St. Albans.
Bryan wants to bring his accomplishments to public office by advocating for easier access to legal dumping sites as he creates alternatives to illegal waste removal; pushing for solutions to water table issues to prevent infrastructure problems with roads; and address the educational outcomes in the district by encouraging the development of a third party institution to supplement work done by schools, similar to how content management systems supplement the work of the NYPD.
