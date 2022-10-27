State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) is one of a handful of New York lawmakers who, due to this year’s reapportionment process, have the unique challenge of running in a new district while still reaping some of the benefits of incumbency.
Stavisky currently holds — and has since 1999 — the Senate District 16 seat, which includes Flushing, Fresh Meadows, Forest Hills, parts of Bayside, Oakland Gardens and Elmhurst. On Nov. 8, she and Republican Stefano Forte will square off in a race to represent Douglaston, Little Neck, Bay Terrace, Whitestone, College Point, Glen Oaks and Queens Village, as well as parts of Astoria and Jamaica, in SD 11. Though she lives in Forest Hills, Stavisky has had an apartment in Beechhurst since the 1980s.
The prospect of representing a new district is not one Stavisky is particularly worried about.
“The issues are the same — whether it be illegal truck parking or flooding or the sewer issues or trees being cut down ... these are issues that come up everywhere,” she told the Chronicle. “It’s as though the script is the same, it’s just that the cast of characters is different, or the geographic area is different.”
She added that some of the communities in SD 11 — like Whitestone and Bay Terrace — are ones she previously represented in SD 16, as district lines have changed throughout her 23-year tenure.
During his campaign, Forte, 24, has suggested that it is time for Stavisky, 83, to leave the state Senate. Stavisky said that is just “ageism.”
“He is so far to the right that he’s the one who is out of touch — with not just the people in the district, but really, the people of the State of New York,” she said of Forte, who she said “has absolutely no experience.”
Looking back on her legislative accomplishments this past term, Stavisky said she is proud of the work she has done as chair of the state Senate Committee on Higher Education. “We have not had an increase in tuition in the three and a half years that I’ve been the chair each year,” she said, referring to SUNY and CUNY school costs. “In the past, it went up to $100 a year — we stopped that in 2019.”
Stavisky was also pleased with her role in passing the state’s gun control legislation (which she co-sponsored) earlier this year, which was passed in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down parts of the state’s open carry restrictions.
Speaking of the legislation’s moratorium on guns in “sensitive” places, she said, “They need the assault rifle in the Ukraine — I don’t think they need one in Central Park.” Stavisky conceded, however, that using legal guns recreationally is “their right, even though I disagree with it.”
Still, the senator said illegal guns “seem to be everywhere,” and pointed to the Iron Pipeline as a significant contributor.
Asked about her views on bail reform, Stavisky said, “We have to take a look at how the judges are utilizing the bail requirements — or lack of bail — or remand.” She does not believe there is a clear picture, at this point, as to how bail reform has affected the crime rate, though she noted that mental health issues and addiction may play a role.
Stavisky was adamant that flood resiliency is a top priority for her.
“I think the local officials ought to sit down as a delegation and figure out how to fix the problem, because what we’re doing now is not working,” she said.
Flooding brought by storms like Hurricane Ida, she noted, were devestating to many living in basement apartments, including in Flushing, where three people died in an illegal unit. Because of that, Stavisky said she is “not wild about” accessory dwelling units, which Gov. Hochul had initially attempted to legalize during this year’s budget negotiations, though the move was nixed after uproar from across the state, including in Little Neck and Douglaston.
In order to address the city’s housing crisis, then, Stavisky is adamant that more affordable housing be constructed.
“We have to build affordable housing. Period,” she said. “The problem is, we’ve got to make sure that it’s affordable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.