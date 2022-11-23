More than two years after its transformation began, the 26-block stretch of 34th Avenue between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard in Jackson Heights remains a source of joy to many and angst to others.
The 1.3-mile section of roadway has been part of the city’s Open Streets initiative since May 2020. The longest open street in the Big Apple, it’s considered the “gold standard” of the program. On Oct. 24, the New York City Department of Transportation’s major redesign of the corridor, a project called “Paseo Park,” was officially completed.
The new design includes more “shared streets,” where cars can travel at slow speeds and are directed by diverters and other road treatments, as well as eight traffic-restricted, fully pedestrian plazas. The stretch of the avenue serves as an open street between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
“We are very happy with this space and design,” says Jim Burke, co-founder of the 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition, which had helped bring Open Streets to Jackson Heights and push for subsequent improvements. “And I think it’s a pretty fair compromise.”
Not everyone agrees. Cassandra Langer, a resident of Jackson Heights for the past 35 years, believes both the open street and new design have blighted 34th Avenue and the neighborhood in general. She wants the route returned to a standard, functioning street.
“This new design ignores the needs of the retired elderly population, handicapped people and others,” laments Langer, a community activist who works closely with the Jackson Heights Coops Alliance — which holds an anti-Paseo Park stance. “The changes might have made sense at the beginning of the pandemic, but not anymore.”
For years, many considered 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights dangerous for both pedestrians and cyclists. However, serious attention began being paid to it after multiple incidents of students being hit by vehicles near the schools on the thoroughfare (seven schools are either on or within a block of the 1.3-mile span). Residents called for better safety measures in 2018 and 2019. When the pandemic hit and the Open Streets initiative was introduced, some saw a perfect opportunity to rethink the avenue’s function.
The DOT launched a public survey in the winter of 2020-21 to gauge the opinions of Jackson Heights citizens who lived near the busy street. Of the over 2,000 survey participants, 1,600 (77 percent) said that they wanted “permanent bike/pedestrian improvements on 34th Avenue,” while 493 said that they did not support such changes. Consequently, the DOT presented a plan for the Paseo Park redesign in April of this year and the project was finished in October — culminating in Oct. 24’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
That event proved not everyone in Jackson Heights is a fan of the redesign or open streets in general. At times, the ceremony got heated, as some Paseo Park opponents yelled and interrupted speeches by officials. There were sharp exchanges. The city’s Trick-or-Streets program, which would fully shut down 34th Avenue to traffic from 4 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, had been another topic of contention.
Supporters of keeping 34th Avenue an open street point to safety; they often refer to the fact that, according to the DOT, crashes involving pedestrians on the stretch have decreased about 42 percent since the implementation of Open Streets. There have also been no traffic deaths on the road in that time. And the website Crashmapper.org reports that the frequency of all types of car crashes in the area has significantly declined during the neighborhood’s open-street era. Backers say the Paseo Park design keeps the more than 7,000 commuting students on the avenue out of harm’s way.
Opponents respond by stating that the traffic violence has spread to other nearby streets as a result. Data from Crashmapper.org does not support that claim. Those against Paseo Park also say its design creates obstacles for emergency vehicles, which they believe causes life-threatening delays. Online videos, such as the ones featured on the “Voices of Jackson Heights” YouTube channel, show ambulances and fire trucks struggling to navigate turns and driving in reverse to avoid Paseo Park’s planters and cement barriers. Some videos from the channel include police officers and sanitation workers complaining that the open streets have made their jobs harder.
Burke, the Paseo Park advocate, thinks those concerns are overblown. “Emergency vehicles will still reach you quickly here,” he assures residents. “They know how to get through. I’ve even seen fire trucks doing practice runs on the avenue.” Burke adds that the FDNY, NYPD and Department of Sanitation all coordinated with the DOT during the design process and continue to consult with one another on such matters.
But there’s another type of safety that Langer, the anti-Paseo Park activist, would like to see addressed. “The open streets themselves have become a no man’s land, with everyone menaced by speed demons on scooters and bikes who don’t stay in their lanes,” she says. “There is no police presence or enforcement.”
Langer insists that “more commercialized” roadways, such as 37th Avenue or Junction Boulevard, would have been a better fit for open streets. According to her, the quality of life on 34th Avenue has dipped drastically. “There’s loud music, noise, illegal vendors, more garbage and more rats,” she observes.
Langer stresses that the Paseo Park design negatively impacts parking and the ability to get deliveries, and is “not pragmatic” for older citizens who cannot solely rely on biking or walking to get around. She also points out that barriers aren’t always removed when open-street hours have ended.
“The politicians are not listening to our side or even looking for a compromise,” Langer complains. “They just want a top-down approach. We’re the grassroots taking on the powers that be.”
She said more community meetings about the situation will be held and a lawsuit is possible. And she believes the upcoming winter months “will show how unworkable the Paseo Park design is.”
Burke, unlike Langer, is satisfied with the open-streets format, which he had helped fight to establish. He notes the various family-friendly activities held on 34th Avenue: everything from gardening to arts and crafts to dance classes.
The longtime safe-streets activist also emphasizes that Paseo Park “is a way to get to other thoroughfares without a car,” which is important to many in Jackson Heights. Burke believes the new level of accessibility, along with the chairs and tables peppered throughout the 34th Avenue corridor, is partly responsible for the economic resurgence of some “mom-and-pop stores and vendors” in the area.
In response to those who criticize Paseo Park for being ill-suited to the needs of older citizens, Burke cites his mother: “She has been using Access-A-Ride without an issue.”
Paseo Park is not an official city park; it’s simply an enhanced open street. Some, though, are pushing for it to be classified as a park and turned into a car-free, 24/7 linear green space. The aptly named Friends of 34th Avenue Linear Park and its founding member, Myrna Tinoco, are looking to do just that. They have the support of several local and citywide politicians.
Tinoco asserts that such a change is “very possible,” but would need serious “input from the DOT.” In her view, a linear park would provide “further safety for families walking from A to B” and “a beautiful, inviting” aesthetic in a neighborhood some say is starved for a connection to nature.
Burke would prefer it not become a linear park. “I have nothing against the people pushing for it to become a park, but sometimes parks are just passive,” he said. “We see this as a more active space where we can continue to have dancing, celebrations and vibrant activity.”
Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), who was instrumental in bringing Paseo Park to the community, is proud to have such a space in his district. “It is a family-focused oasis on what was once a car-centric corridor, bringing together neighbors of all backgrounds and ages,” Krishnan told the Chronicle, declining to answer further questions about the avenue.
The DOT said it has no plans to share about any further changes to the avenue.
“The 34th Ave Open Street has transformed 1.3 miles of the Avenue to create new plazas, enhance bike facilities, prioritize pedestrians and children attending the seven schools within a block of the corridor,” agency spokesman Vin Barone said via email. “We look forward to continue working closely with community residents and local elected officials to complete this first phase of the 34th Ave Open Street project, improving traffic safety and the neighborhood’s public space.”
