In Downtown Flushing, “paint the town red” is taking on a whole new meaning.
The Department of Transportation took another crucial step toward making the Main Street busway a permanent fixture last week: It began painting the road in its signature burgundy red. A spokesperson for the DOT said the new coat should be completed in September.
The busway has been a point of contention in Downtown Flushing for two years now. Business owners rallied against it throughout the fall of 2020, arguing that customers would have no place to park nearby, which could hurt their business. That came to a head when, three days before the busway was supposed to launch, business owners filed a lawsuit to that effect. The effort proved unsuccessful, however, and a one-year trial period began in January 2021. It has remained since then.
The paint is part of an ongoing effort to clearly mark the 0.6-mile stretch for area drivers, many of whom, the office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) said, “didn’t know [it] existed,” and were being ticketed for driving through it. The DOT has also added signage in recent months, per Ung’s request.
Though the busway is now set in stone (or perhaps paint), the DOT recently reduced its hours of operation to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (as opposed to 24/7) in response to the opposition.
