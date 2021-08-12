After taking a year off, the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival of Greater New York was back Aug. 7 to much fanfare.
Though scaled down from previous years, the festival was a giant success. The day-long event featured concerts, dragon dancing, multicultural programming and, of course, the exciting traditional Chinese dragon boat races.
Eighteen teams competed, but the NYCB Dragons took home the gold in the general invitational race. The East Dragons roared into a close second place, followed by the NY Titans in third.
The festival featured a special race between Queens Borough Hall and City Hall. To no surprise, Queens was victorious.
Additionally, there was a special invitational race, which was won by the FDNY, though the firefighters beat out the New York State of Health team by less than 30 seconds.
Elected officials and community leaders participated in the festival’s opening ceremony by painting a dragon’s eyes with red paint.
— Katherine Donlevy
(0) comments
