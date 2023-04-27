Attorney General Tish James, as part of a coalition of 25 attorneys general across the country, urged the Supreme Court last Thursday to hear the case of the United States v. Rahimi via an amicus brief, according to her office. The hope is that the judicial body would overrule a lower court to protect the government’s authority to require that individuals who are under a domestic violence restraining order must not have access to guns, according to her office.
The case revolves around Zakey Rahimi, a defendant in Texas who was issued a domestic violence restraining order and allegedly shot his girlfriend despite being barred from possessing a gun under both state and federal law, James’ office said.
Earlier this year, Rahimi, who was allegedly involved in multiple shootings and was indicted for possession of a firearm while under a domestic violence restraining order, challenged the federal statute and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit maintaining that the Second Amendment prohibits disarming persons under orders of protection for domestic violence.
The coalition argued that the appeals court ruling — that the barring of firearms while under a domestic-violence restraining order is facially unconstitutional — puts victims of such abuse in harm’s way or could get them killed by their abusers.
James said that states must have the ability to protect communities from gun violence and prevent dangerous people from getting guns.
“It is common sense that people who are under active restraining orders for domestic violence should not be able to get guns,” James said in a statement on April 20. “This is a basic protection that states and the federal government have long imposed, and the efforts to undo this law will have grave consequences for survivors of domestic abuse, law enforcement, and the general public.”
Year-to-date, three people have been shot in domestic-related cases in Queens as of April 16, according to the NYPD.
An abuser is five times more likely to murder his or her intimate partner if a firearm is in the home, according to studies. In the U.S., 80 percent of those homicide victims are women, and pregnant women and women of color are disproportionately the targets of intimate partner violence.
Every month, an average of 70 women in the U.S. are shot and killed by an intimate partner and nearly one million women have reported being shot or shot at by intimate partners, according to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a nonprofit that consists of 10 million gun violence survivors, officials and activists. In addition, over 4.5 million women have reported being threatened with a gun by an intimate partner.
The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence states that one in seven men will also experience severe physical violence at the hands of their intimate partner in their lifetime in the U.S. and that half of all intimate partner homicides are committed with guns.
Aminta Kilawan-Narine, the founder and executive director of the South Queens Women’s March, a South Richmond Hill group that works to foster women’s empowerment, told the Queens Chronicle via email that gun violence and intimate partner violence are deeply intertwined.
“Legislative and policy actions aiming to take guns out of the hands of intimate partner violence perpetrators have literally saved lives,”said Kilawan-Narine, a lawyer and a community organizer. “Any effort to undo these existing protections puts survivors and victims of domestic violence at great risk of harm. We need to prioritize safety for those most marginalized.”
The SQWM founder said she is mortified by the notion of a basic protection for survivors being taken away.
“We also know that Black and brown women, including those who live in our own South Queens neighborhoods, would be negatively impacted,” she added. “We must rise up against this.”
