The name of the man who the Daily News once said “may well be the longest serving government spokesperson in the city” after his 23 years in Borough Hall should stand tall near his home for even longer than that.
More than 100 people turned out last Saturday to see the corner of 54th Street and 32nd Avenue in Woodside co-named for Dan Andrews, who served as press secretary to two borough presidents after many years as a journalist with United Press International, including as its City Hall bureau chief.
At top, Andrews’ loved ones gather with Borough President Donovan Richards, left, and area Councilwoman Julie Won. Among those attending the event, above, were members of the neighborhood firehouse, Juliet Papa of 1010 WINS radio, Dave Seifman of the New York Post, former Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz and longtime Borough Hall chief of staff Alexandra Rosa.
Andrews and his wife, Deirdre, moved to Woodside in 1973 and raised their two children there before eventually moving to Bronxville, NY. He died on Oct. 12, 2020 at 72.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.