Through nine conference games, St. John’s has found the key to winning: playing DePaul.

The Red Storm are 2-7 in Big East play with both wins coming against the Blue Demons. On Tuesday night, No. 8 Villanova thumped St. John’s 79-59 at Madison Square Garden.

“This team here don’t have a whole lot of margin for error,” head coach Mike Anderson said. “I’ve said that from day one. A lot of things have to go right.”

They didn’t go right against a superior Wildcats team. Rasheem Dunn scored 24 points and LJ Figueroa added 12 but the rest of the team combined for 23. The Johnnies only attempted four free throws.

“I don’t know if that’s a record for one of my teams,” said Anderson, who is in his 18th season as a head coach.

The offense continued to struggle, dishing out nine assists and turning the ball over 13 times. Figueroa missed six of eight attempts from three-point range. Mustapha Heron scored three points after scoring 20 in last Saturday’s win.

A key moment came in the second half with a chance to cut the lead to six. St. John’s missed a layup and Villanova hit a three to extend the lead to 11.

“We had a bunch of layups that we missed, man,” Anderson said. “You can’t miss layups.”

He called the misses “backbreakers” and said his squad was a half-step slow getting to where Villanova was.

The winning formula was on display last Saturday against DePaul when Figueroa and Heron combined for 48 points. Figueroa hit seven three-pointers and finished with 28 points. He nearly tied Avery Patterson’s school record of hitting eight threes in one game, set in 2006.

The Red Storm have been cold from the field and likely need two impressive scoring performances to win a game, in addition to forcing turnovers.

“We played a good team, a good, tough defensive team that is going to win a lot of games in this league,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said Tuesday. “I was proud of how we handled their pressure. They can get after you. They have great quickness. Their pressure is organized. It’s tough to handle.”

The aggressive Red Storm lead the conference with 10.5 steals per game. But it’s still the shooting woes that have made the difference. St. John’s is ninth in the Big East in field goal percentage and ninth in three-point shooting percentage, even after the outburst against DePaul. The Johnnies are seventh in free-throw percentage.

As Anderson said, the team, which lost several key contributors from last season’s 21-win NCAA Tournament squad, doesn’t have a large margin for error.

Next, St. John’s will host Georgetown on Super Bowl Sunday as the Red Storm look for a measure of revenge after the Hoyas blew them out earlier in the season.

St. John’s has played all different kinds of games. Close wins against ranked opponents early in the season. Close losses. Wins over DePaul. Blowout losses at the hands of Georgetown and Villanova.

“I can’t knock the guys’ effort,” Anderson said. “I think the effort’s there. Sometimes the execution’s not there.”