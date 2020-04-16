The Black Car Fund and Independent Drivers Guild on Monday began handing out masks, gloves and bottles of hand sanitizer to drivers at black car operating bases and Taxi and Limousine Commission-approved food delivery pickup locations.
Staff workers, shown above in Flushing, also have been giving out information about the organizations’ medical benefits for drivers in the for-hire vehicle industry.
The IDG represents 200,000 ride-hail drivers in the tri-state area, including those working for Lyft, Uber and Via, with more than 80,000 members in New York City alone. The BCF provides workers’ compensation coverage to operators of back cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.