The Queens Chronicle hits the issues its readers need to know, excels at covering the city government — and does it all with a bit of a tabloid flavor, according to judges of this year’s New York Press Association awards.
Bestowed last weekend at NYPA’s Spring Conference in Albany, the awards honor work done in 2022. The Chronicle picked up one first-place plaque and seven certificates for second and third place.
Eight is enough — to put the Chronicle on top among Queens newspapers, by far. A pair of other borough publications won two awards each (one also came in second for Blooper of the Year).
Eight also happens to be the Chronicle’s average over the last 15 years of NYPA’s annual contest, even while the number of overall awards granted by the association has fallen from more than 560 at its peak to 380 this year. The competition also has changed in that daily papers and magazines now may enter; it’s no longer just community weeklies.
The contest is always judged by journalists from another state to avoid any appearance of impropriety, and this year members of the Colorado Press Association took on the task. Many categories are divided into different divisions based on circulation; the Chronicle is always in the highest-circulation division.
Named the best in what is arguably a community paper’s primary duty, the Chronicle won its first-place award in the Coverage of Local Government category.
Senior News Editor Michael Gannon, Associate Editors Naeisha Rose, Sophie Krichevsky and Sean Okula and this writer were responsible for the five articles that won the award. They covered, respectively, the city’s out-year budget deficits; the impact of a busway and parking placard abuse on businesses; pending new rules for garbage collection; legal e-bikes and illegal mopeds; and a quirk in speed cameras that gives drivers an unadvertised break.
“It’s gratifying to see a gritty, lively city newspaper covering the issues that its readers live with every day, from government employees misusing parking spots, to trash collections, to bicycle riding rules and survival guides,” the judge said. “This staff produces consistently high quality news in a clear, energetic way that is easy to understand and engaging.”
Among those the Chronicle beat for the award was the Albany Times-Union, the state capital’s daily paper.
Four of the Chronicle’s other awards were for second place.
One came in Coverage of Religion, and was earned with a slew of stories written over two months by Gannon, Krichevsky, Okula and Editor Deirdre Bardolf.
“Good sustained news coverage of faith-related stories in the coverage area, from vandalism to zoning to High Holy Days security and more,” sayeth the judge.
The same four editors also combined to win second place in the Historical, Anniversary, or Progress Editions category for their stories commemorating the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.
“A very nicely done special section which in my judge’s opinion stood out as both the best of several entries on the anniversary of Hurricane Sandy by other publications; and also as one of the best four entries overall,” said the judge, going into more detail than many others. “I based this on several factors: topical and very good reporting and writing; great flow of the coverage; nice cover photo and other art included; and pertinence and depth. There was a piece on the people of the storm; the usual photo page with archive images; then a look at the heroism of first responders; a solutions reporting story on how utilities are learning from storm 10 years later; and even touching on how storm impacted a neighboring community. Well done and keep up the nice work. Thank you.”
Another second-place award was won in the Special Sections/Niche Publications-Newsprint category, for the 25th annual Celebration of Queens edition: Music to Our Ears.
“The Front Page!” exclaimed the judge, praising the work of Art Director Jan Schulman. “Artistic, and excellent representation of the art within. Similar design used throughout the interior was also effective and artistic. Great historical and cultural aspects of the community highlighted.”
The final second-place award was for Overall Design Excellence, and the judge also referenced the Celebration supplement — as well as some sharp front pages. For this category, entrants submitted two full editions.
“Front page is definitely strong, but gives off tabloid vibes, rather than a serious newspaper,” the judge said. “The headlines definitely were attention grabbing. The in-depth piece on Queens music was very good.”
Photographic Excellence was a category in which the Chronicle took third place, also after submitting two full editions.
“Good stuff,” the judge said. “Clear faces, decent composition, [f]ocal points. Good capturing of emotion.”
Photographer Michael Shain scored a third-place win in the Picture Story category for his photo spread of the Diwali holiday celebration in South Queens.
“Colorful, expressive photos,” the judge said. “Good job!”
Bardolf, the South Queens editor, also won third-place honors for Best Online Breaking News, with her report on Winter Storm Elliot and the massive damage it inflicted on the community in December.
“This was a solid deadline story with many sources and details about how the storm affected the area,” the judge said. “Readers learned what the area looked like, where to go for help, what officials were suggesting for staying safe and information for the next days. Good work.”
Chronicle Publisher Mark Weidler commended his entire team, both the named winners and everyone else whose work goes into crafting all eight weekly editions of the paper and the website qchron.com.
“Congratulations to everyone at the Chronicle for winning eight awards at this year’s convention,” Weidler said. “The dedication of the entire team is evident each and every week we publish the newspaper.
“But it’s even better when recognized by peers!”
