The NYPD’s 107th and 109th precincts joined communities across the country Tuesday as they celebrated National Night Out at the Electchester Shopping Center and Bowne Playground, respectively.
The event gives kids and families a safe environment to socialize during the evening and spreads awareness about anti-crime programming throughout their communities, all while providing food off the grill and fun activities for all.
At top right, children watch in awe as cotton candy clouds are shaped. Below that, Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer of the 109th, left, and Jerry Filippidis, president of the 109th Precinct’s Community Council, center, accept a $20,000 check from the office of state Sen. Toby Stavisky for youth programming.
Below them, Dets. Redzematovic and Chung from Patrol Borough Queens North smile for the camera, while kids paint pottery with the 107th underneath. Near right, one attendee rides high over the crowd at Bowne Playground. Above her, kids dance to the music in Electchester. To their left, former Councilman Peter Koo, and special advisor to the mayor, center, presents a proclamation to the 109th with his colleague, Winnie Grecco, left, as Hall, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, state Sen. John Liu and Rep. Grace Meng join the crowd.
Above them, officers from the 109th offer guests hot dogs; at top left, one attendee in the 107th steps up to the dunk tank, where he successfully gave another a chance to cool off on a hot summer evening. At the center, kids get their chance to take the flying dragon for a spin.
— Sophie Krichevsky
