Forty-three to eight. That is how people in the City Council voted on Resolution 121, which calls on the state Legislature and governor to approve the Clean Slate Act, a bill that would automatically seal conviction records after someone has completed a sentence and is off probation or parole while not incurring any new charges or convictions after three years (misdemeanor) or seven years (felonies). Sex offenses do not apply.
Differences in opinion are stark.
Prime sponsor Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), chairwoman of the Council Civil and Human Rights Committee, believes the bill would be life-changing.
“Clean Slate will be transformative for so many New Yorkers who have been disproportionately impacted by criminalization — especially those who face barriers to employment due to prior convictions or arrests that do not result in a criminal charge or conviction but still appear on background checks or public records searches,” Williams said via email. “The Clean Slate Act will help restore balance by providing opportunities for people with criminal records who have served their time and are ready to be productive members of society.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), however, sees the bill as a hindrance to public safety.
“It’s unfortunate that many of my colleagues in the city and the state want to bend over backwards for felons, but not for victims,” Holden said via email. “There is no benefit to the public and it will only hinder law enforcement in their investigations.”
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said the bill would remove barriers to access to education, housing, employment and other economic opportunities that have been blocked for 2.3 million New Yorkers because of an old record.
“Removing this barrier will not only benefit millions of New Yorkers and their families, but it will also boost our state’s economy, strengthen small businesses, and contribute to the safety, stability, and well-being of our neighborhoods. The Council is proud to urge passage of the Clean Slate Act in our state legislature by passing Resolution 121,” Adams said in a prepared statement. “This is a model for how stakeholders can work together to advance opportunities for all New Yorkers, and we look forward to seeing the bill passed.”
One of the stakeholders is the Clean Slate NY coalition, which says that formerly incarcerated people lose an average of $484,400 in earnings in their lifetime because of the aforementioned barriers.
Emma Goodman, a member of the Clean State NY Steering Committee, says the bill is a no-brainer.
“One study found that it cost almost $2 billion to New York State to exclude formerly incarcerated people from the workforce every year,” said Goodman. “That is not counting the human element that people should move forward with their lives. That’s just an economic perspective. We are losing money by not letting people work and forcing them to be on public assistance ... They want to work and support their families, but they can’t because they are not given those opportunities.”
Unions that support the bill include 1199SEIU, CWA District 1, District Council 37, Laborers’ Local 79, Mason Tenders District Council, RWDSU–Local 338, UAW Region 9A, Legal Services Staff Association, NOLSW/UAW 2320, New York City Peer Workforce Coalition, Joint Council No. 16 and the New York State Nurses Association.
Three Fortune 500 companies, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Verizon, also support the bill, which is sponsored by Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) in the lower chamber.
“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, businesses are adapting to economic conditions and resuming their search for skilled workers. By reducing barriers to employment for those with criminal records, we will be able to get more people back to work more quickly,” a Verizon spokesman said via email. “We believe that if someone hasn’t had any convictions for a certain number of years and [they] aren’t on parole, probation or the state registry, they should be able to finally move on with their life. This measure will not end poverty or systemic racism, but it will do more to help people get back on their feet than all of the criminal justice reforms of the last few years combined.”
The bill is about providing families a second chance at life, said Cruz via email.
“If you commit a crime and pay your dues to society, and then remain out of trouble, you should be able to find dignified work and housing,” Cruz said. “This is an economic development bill that will help improve millions of lives and I look forward to passing it before the end of this session.”
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) said he voted no in protest on behalf of his law-abiding constituents.
“Unless and until Albany enacts laws and policies to protect those in our city and state who abide by the laws and live in fear of the daily escalation of violence in our streets, I don’t want to hear about it — and I will not support — ANYTHING else that Albany advances regarding criminal justice,” Gennaro said via email. “Council Resolutions are of no consequence whatsoever and only serve to give Albany a pat on the back, my ‘no’ vote on this Council resolution is my way of saying that Albany does not deserve a pat on the back regarding criminal justice matters — far from it. Instead, we need Albany to support Mayor Adams’ [public safety] Blueprint and support my constituents’ right to safe streets.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said that there were already laws on the books to prevent past convictions from blocking housing or employment.
“For example the ‘Ban the Box’ legislation ... prevents landlords or employers from asking about criminal history in most cases,” Ariola said in an email. “The Clean Slate Act, which completely erases criminal history and forensic data that could be vital to a future investigation, is just another hindrance to our law enforcement officers that will prevent them from doing their jobs and keeping the people of New York as safe as possible.”
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) thinks the bill is an attack on public safety and there are better ways to provide second chances that balance accountability with compassion.
“Law-abiding citizens, such as employers and neighbors, have an absolute right to know if an individual has serious criminal convictions, especially for violent crimes,” Paladino said to the Chronicle. “While I do believe in second chances and generally support programs which can help ease integration into society for those with past convictions, the answer is most definitely NOT to arbitrarily erase criminal records wholesale as this bill intends to do.”
Goodman staunchly disagrees with their perspective.
“It will strengthen families and communities and it will improve the state’s economy,” Goodman told the Queens Chronicle. “People that have criminal convictions are really struggling to survive financially and to support themselves and their families. If we give people opportunities after their sentences have been served, then we are allowing them to provide for themselves and their families. We are also reducing the likelihood they will end up back in the criminal system.”
Dalvanie Powell, president of the United Probation Officers Association, shares Goodman’s sentiments.
“Every day, probation officers work to give New Yorkers involved with the criminal justice system a second chance, and offer an alternative to incarceration,” Powell said via email. “We know people can turn their lives around, but they need resources like education and job training, housing, physical and behavioral health care, and the support of a dedicated, qualified probation officer. If people demonstrate that they’ve become law abiding citizens, they absolutely should have their records wiped clean.”
Goodman does not believe the bill is about criminal justice reform, because the people who are targeted by the legislation are no longer in the system.
“Criminal justice reform is inaccurate,” said Goodman. “It’s economic justice and housing justice. It’s not really about what the district attorneys are doing. It’s not about people facing criminal charges or sentencing. It’s allowing people to work.”
Goodman is cautiously optimistic about the bill, introduced as A.6399 by Cruz in the Assembly and S.1553 in the state Senate, passing before the legislative session comes to a close June 2.
“It almost passed last June and it almost passed earlier this year, but it still hasn’t passed despite everyone agreeing it is a good idea,” she said. “I hope that people in Albany can come together and stop putting politics before the millions of people who can benefit from this and pass the bill in the next week.”
Talk about a bill that has no effect! There are very few jobs that ex-cons are legally barred from (not even the City Council!), so, if Verizon or the city unions want to hire an ex-con, they can already do that, *if* they want to. Emphasis on the 'if'. So, this is just another example of public relations from the City Council and the state legislature. How about tackling real problems?
