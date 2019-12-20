A Christmas Toy Drive to remember

You did it again!

The contributors to the Chronicle’s Annual Toy Drive donated more than 1,500 games, dolls, coloring books, stuffed animals, model trains, blocks, Legos, soccer balls, volley balls, airplanes, dinosaurs, trucks, story books, bats, tea sets, modelling clay, art kits, glitter, scrapbooks, jewelry kits, jump ropes, magic sets, scooters, toy soldiers, teething toys, gloves, hats and (phew!) scarves — including some cold-weather wear crocheted by hand.

If you donated, give yourself a round of applause and a pat on the back!

We’ve been doing this toy drive for 25 years now and can’t remember another year like this.

The corners and closets of our office in Glendale have been heaped with bags and boxes of toys waiting to be delivered to those in need.

In the next week, your donations will be distributed to kids who have to spend the holidays in one of five homeless shelters in Queens and the children of our needy veterans.

Thanks to the generosity of our readers, we have been able to expand our original list of recipients beyond that to include special schools and daycare centers that have asked us for help.

In the final week of the drive, the donations came pouring in.

Some have come from individual readers who simply showed up at the door of our newsroom, their arms filled with bags, asking where they could drop off the goodies.

The lion’s share came to us through our network partners — stores, gyms, banks and offices from all over Queens that set up donation boxes and dropped off the gifts to our office.

A list of our contributors this year includes:

• Vincent Ciccia of Flushing

• Rosemary DiCristo of Maspeth

• George Rauer of Middle Village

• Louius Massari of Glendale

• Robert and Elaine Rubin of Kew Gardens

• Cathy Chirichella of Glendale

• Barbara Xavier of Astoris

• Sandra Rodriguez of Rego Park

• Carol Sym of Maspeth

• Nancy Zirin of Howard Beach

• Victor Sawchuck of Middle Village

• 60 Sutton Place in Manhattan

• Astoria Creatives of Astoria and

• Linda Dobson of Middle Village.

The drive is run in cooperation with the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign, one of the oldest and best-known Christmas charity programs in the country.

But it would be impossible to have been as successful as the drive was without the help of our partners, who volunteered their time, resources and space to this effort.

Among those we want to thank are Maspeth Federal Savings; Cross County Savings; Sterling Bank; TD Bank; St. Margaret’s School; the Moose Lodge; Abraham Kevin Spann & Sons Allstate; the Howard Beach Kiwanis Club; Kueber Realty; Astoria Bowl; Modell’s Sporting Goods; Verizon Wireless; Push Fitness Club; Bella Nova’s Pizza; Joe’s Restaurant; QED Astoria; Astoria Coffee; Reflexion Dance & Fitness; Lockwood Astoria; Bright Start Child Learning Center; Green Desk LIC; and Astoria Provisions.