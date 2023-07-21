One of Tony Bennett’s many longstanding accomplishments is in Astoria: the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School, founded by Bennett, an Astoria native, and his wife, Susan Benedetto.
Though this reporter auditioned almost 15 years ago, one thing sticks out: the impact Bennett had on the school. While it is named for Sinatra, Bennett’s impact is substantial — so much so that its auditorium is the Tony Bennett Concert Hall.
Students must audition to get into the school. Before the auditions I went to, every prospective student was gathered in the Tony Bennett Concert Hall for a brief summary of how auditions will work, in addition to a quick retelling of the school’s history, being founded by Bennett.
And then, as though he was summoned, Bennett peeked out of the wings and gave a wave. He said a brief “hello” and “good luck,” and then was off to attend to other matters.
The impact of that moment was not clear to the preteens auditioning. But years later, it is certainly what sticks out most from that day: a brief brush with the crooner, and knowing he was rooting for the future.
