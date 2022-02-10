The districts of City Councilmembers Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) and Julie Menin (D-Manhattan) are connected by the Queensboro-Ed Koch Bridge.
But the start of major renovations to the bridge’s upper deck, which is expected to take two years, has delayed plans to convert the southern lane on the lower level to a pedestrian path until at least 2024.
Won and Menin on Feb. 3 wrote city Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydonis Rodriguez to determine if anything can be done to speed up work on the upper level and pedestrian path while also keeping construction-related traffic congestion to a minimum.
The pedestrian lane is set to be created on a lane that presently brings Queensbound auto traffic from Manhattan. The outermost northern lane will continue to serve cyclists.
Walkers, bikers, joggers, scooters and e-bikes at the moment share the northern lane in both directions.
“Creating safer pedestrian and bike access to the Queensborough Bridge is a top priority in District 26 and we have been excited about this project since its announcement last year,” Won said in a press release accompanying a copy of the Rodriguez letter.
“DOT Commissioner Rodriguez has always been a friend to the cyclists and pedestrians of New York City,” Won added. “I look forward to partnering with the DOT commissioner and CM Menin to find a solution to deliver as promised for our communities.”
“The city must provide safer conditions for all means of transportation and starting the pedestrianization project sooner, rather than later will better serve New Yorkers that access this vital artery’s pedestrian and cyclist lanes,” Menin said. “We cannot afford to waste precious time and I believe we can find a solution that will prevent traffic congestion and expedite the city’s timeline for completion.”
The DOT did not respond to requests for comment on the letter.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio first announced plans for the pedestrian lane in January 2021, with the aim of separating the hikers and bikers out of concerns for safety. Construction originally was to be completed later this year.
Back on Nov. 2, former DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman, speaking at a de Blasio press conference, said the city was looking forward to having the pedestrian plan work “done early next year” before the DOT press office issued a statement saying he had misspoken.
The DOT does not want to close the south roadway to vehicular traffic while the upper roadway is undergoing work that already requires lane closures.
