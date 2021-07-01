Several generations of Howard Beach got a heavy dose of nostalgia and reconnection last week after two neighbors wrangled their old aquaintances to celebrate a renowned hangout from their youth: The Big Bow Wow.
“If you grew up in the ’70s – you would know that Howard Beach was known for having ‘The Big Bow Wow,’” Lynn Stancati, the reunion organizer, wrote to the Chronicle.
The burger, roast beef and seafood restaurant, which spread over a block of Cross Bay Boulevard contained a game room replete with pinball machines, seated racing cars, Pac-Man and Super Mario Bros. It had charcoal burgers, hot dogs, pizza and french fries for the kids and hot roast beef and gravy sandwiches, chili, soups and a clam bar for the adults.
It also had another neighborhood fixture, Charlie Coleman, known as “Charlie the Cop,” a security guard who would dispense coins to kids for the games.
Both a stern authority figure and a sympathetic ear for the kids who were gossiping about teen drama, Coleman, now 80, played an important role in the lives of the teens who would spend as much of their waking hours as they could in the arcade, starting around the age of 12.
“Whenever our parents would come looking for us, they would ask Charlie. And he would know but he would never rat us out,” said Stancati.
Stancati partnered with her childhood friend Toriann Maiorino to put together the reunion, which was held at the rooftop bar of Vetro on Crossbay Boulevard, in part as a way to show their appreciation for the role “Charlie the Cop” played in their lives.
Coleman, who lives in Jamaica, came to the reunion with several family members. There have been several Bow Wow reunions over the past several decades, and Coleman said that he’s stayed in regular contact with a lot of the neighborhood kids after it closed down.
“A lot of them call me and I call them,” he told the Chronicle at the reunion.
In order to show her appreciation, Stancati organized a cash raffle and sold commemorative T-shirts to benefit Coleman, raising $800 that she said would go toward funding a trip for him to visit his family in Alabama.
To raise awareness about the reunion, Stancati and Maiorino drove around the neighborhood like old times, knocking on doors and trying to find old friends to tell them about it, in addition to starting a Facebook event.
One friend, John Americo, told the Chronicle that he proposed to his wife Lisa in front of the Bow Wow building 10 years after he met her there when he was 17.
“When I met her that night I was starstruck. Since then we’ve been together,” Americo said. But the reason that he came from Long Island, where he now lives, was to celebrate Coleman.
“He’s the best,” said Americo.
“He was really a father figure to all of us,” said Stancati. “And he kept us all in line.”
Asked if there was a standout night that defined the Bow Wow for her, Stancati said she couldn’t recall one in particular because “it was a party every night.”
When she turned 18, Stancati said that she started to feel too old to hang out at her teenage stomping ground, but she and her boyfriend would still stop by on some nights to give Coleman a ride home to Jamaica.
“And you know about the incident that happened in 1986?” Stancati asked the Chronicle, referring to the infamous hate crime committed by several Howard Beach teens, which heightened racial tensions in the city.
Stancati said that she remembered reporters and the police questioning Coleman, a black man in the predominantly white enclave, for information in the wake of the fatal attack. Sure enough, a Washington Post reporter who talked to teens at the Bow Wow after the incident wrote that Coleman refused to talk to him.
In the late ’80s, after Stancati had stopped frequenting the Bow Wow, the good times came to an end when it was destroyed by a fire. She remembered kids sitting on the burnt wood for months until it was rebuilt, only to be sold and replaced with stores.
“There was a special bond that developed in the ’70s that still exists today,” she wrote to the Chronicle after the reunion.
