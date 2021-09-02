A retired NYPD couple will host a candlelight vigil on Sept. 11 in honor of the victims of 9/11, especially the fallen members of Engine 205/Ladder 118, in Queens Village. It will be the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan.
“Ladder 118 came out of Brooklyn Heights, where I used to work,” said Sgt. Winston Bailey. “The Police Department had an office right across from them.”
A decade prior to Sept. 11, 2001, Bailey worked at a precinct across from the members of Ladder 118, with whom he became acquainted. During the attacks on the WTC, six firemen on the rig of Ladder 118 went toward the fiery Twin Towers, and all died that day.
“After I got off of work, I would take my kids to talk to the firemen and my son would go on the back of the ladder with a helmet on,” said Bailey. “We knew the people in that ladder company. It’s so surreal that the people that I knew from that ladder company all perished. They never came back.”
Bailey, who was working with the precinct Detective Squad, was having breakfast uptown when he saw on the television that World Trade Center Building 7 was hit by debris as the North Tower of the WTC collapsed.
“I just got into my office,” he said. “Everybody throws on their uniform and we rushed Downtown. I’m at Ground Zero ... It went down right in front of me and I didn’t get home until 3 a.m. I was exposed to all that stuff.”
A week after his experience at Ground Zero and being exposed to the toxic environment, Bailey worked at a conveyer belt at Fresh Kills Landfill in Staten Island to find items that would help identify people who died or were missing during 9/11 for two weeks.
“That is where they brought all of the debris from Ground Zero,” said Bailey. “I wore a [nuclear, biological, chemical suit] and I would look through shoes, pieces of clothing, wallets, identification cards, eyeglasses and belts. Sometimes people found bone fragments.”
Bailey, who was in his early 40s during 9/11 and was healthy, had a heart attack in 2006, which he believes is connected to the toxic environment of Ground Zero. The New York Heart Bill allowed him to retire on disability.
Bailey had wanted to go back to volunteer shortly after coming home back to his wife, Elaine Bailey, but she encouraged him to stay home and try to recover from his ordeal for as long as he could. He believes staying with her for that one week before assigned to work at the conveyer belt prevented him from developing a worse condition.
Many of the volunteers developed leukemia, prostate cancer, thyroid cancer and other illnesses, according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
“Too many people were gone too soon,” said Bailey. “This vigil is a remembrance.”
When Elaine, a retired officer, then a stay-at -home mom of three, saw what happened she “lost it!”
“I spoke to him at 7 a.m. and he said he was going to have breakfast and that he was going to call me around 11 a.m.,” said Elaine. “I dropped the kids off to school and didn’t think much about why I didn’t hear from him, but when I turned on the television and saw that the planes crashed into the World Trade Center, I became frantic. I called his office.”
Elaine didn’t expect to see her husband the following day, but she feels blessed that he came back to her and it still brings tears to her eyes that she still has him.
“I was so happy to see him,” said Elaine. “Since he is here, I want to pay respects to all the people that have lost their lives. They weren’t as lucky as me having my husband back home with me. I briefly know that feeling. I just wanted to have a candlelight vigil for United Airlines, the first responders and all the people that couldn’t come home.”
The vigil, which is open to all, will be held at 88-01 208 St., on the corner of Hillside Avenue, at 7 p.m.
