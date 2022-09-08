Two of the borough’s largest annual remembrances of 9/11 will take place a week apart this year.
All are invited to Juniper Valley Park on Sunday, Sept. 11, as the 9/11 Candlelight Vigil Committee of Queens hosts its ceremonies commemorating, especially, the more than 100 area residents who were killed in the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Family members, first responders and civic and elected officials will be among those gathering at the 9/11 Memorial Garden near 78th Street in Middle Village. There will be music, poetry readings and more.
All attendees are invited to bring a candle or flashlight, an American flag and a beach or lawn chair.
The other service will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Glendale at the 9/11 Memorial Garden at Dry Harbor Playground in Forest Park. The ceremony will take place just off Myrtle Avenue.
Ceremonies include the laying of wreaths and individual flowers for those lost from the communities of Glendale, Ridgewood, Middle Village and Woodhaven.
Veterans organizations and Scout troops will take part in both ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.