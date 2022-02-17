Mayor Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) have reached an agreement to baseline the Fair Fares program for reduced-price MetroCards for low-income residents at $75 million beginning with the 2022-23 budget.
It is a $15.5 million increase over this year. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
“The path to an equitable recovery runs through our public transit system,” Mayor Adams said Monday in a press release from his office. “Since its inception, Fair Fares has proven to be a transformative program for so many New Yorkers struggling to get by, and we are proud to announce this investment in its future to help even more people going forward. I thank Speaker Adams for her partnership and advocacy.”
“Affordable access to our public transit system is essential to our recovery from the pandemic, and to achieving equity at all times,” said Adams. “I thank Mayor Adams for taking this great first step to baseline Fair Fares, now making it a permanent part of the budget for the first time.”
The speaker also said that if the program expands enough so that funds are insufficient to get through the fiscal year more money should be made available.
Launched in January 2019, Fair Fares offers a 50 percent discount on subway and eligible bus fares, as well as Access-A-Ride fees, for New Yorkers with incomes up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level who do not receive other transit subsidies or benefits. More than 260,000 New Yorkers have enrolled in the program.
Adams’ preliminary budget would increase the city’s investment to $75 million annually through the out years of the financial plan. Previously, the program was funded a year at a time through negotiations with the City Council.
The Riders Alliance applauded the agreement on Monday.
“We’re absolutely thrilled that @NYCMayor has committed to fully funding #FairFares,” the group said on Twitter. “This program has already helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, and with proper funding, expansion, and promotion it can bring affordable transit to millions. This is how we recover!”
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.