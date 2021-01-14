Svetozar Tatkovic and 34-08th Street LLC were ordered to pay $70,000 in a fair housing lawsuit, the Fair Housing Justice Center announced last Thursday.
A undercover testing investigation by the FHJC in 2019 revealed widely disparate treatment of black and white testers sent to a 46-unit Astoria rental building.
The defendants denied liability but agreed to pay $70,000, comply with fair housing laws and implement practices that will ensure future compliance.
Some of the practices include:
• adopting an equal housing opportunity policy and requiring that company principals, employees and agents sign the policy indicating their agreement to comply;
• prohibiting building superintendent Valentino Pellumbi from showing apartments, providing information about available apartments or furnishing rental applications;
• publicly posting available apartments on Streeteasy;
• maintaining certain rental records for inspection by the FHJC for the duration of the three-year agreement; and
• fair housing training by the FHJC for employees, agents and owners directly involved in renting and/or managing apartments at the apartment building.
A lawsuit filed last year alleged that the superintendent did not tell black apartment buyers about available listings, while encouraging white tenants to rent.
Two black and four white testers trained by FHJC visited the property and received contrasting information.
“Fifty-three years after the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act, African-American renters and home buyers still face persistent and pervasive racial discrimination in the New York City region,” FHJC Executive Director Fred Freiberg said. “Racially discriminatory housing practices, while difficult for most home seekers to detect, can be documented through testing investigations.”
The agreement was ordered by United States District Judge Frederic Block. The plantiffs were represented by Mariann Wang and Alex Goldenberg with the law firm of Cuti Hecker Wang LLP.
