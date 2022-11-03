Following the wreckage of Superstorm Sandy in 2012, federal, state and city projects ensued to help areas recover and build back stronger to protect from future disasters.
In the years following the storm, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed projects across coastal New York and New Jersey including in Long Beach, LI, where groins were built and rehabilitated and 284,000 tons of rock and 4.1 million cubic yards of sand widened the beach and reinforced the dunes in 2020 to the tune of $125 million, and in Montauk, where a $15 million project to reinforce shorelines was fast-tracked to provide protection for commercial businesses, being completed in 2016. In Coney Island, a $33 million project creating four new T-groin structures and bringing in 70,000 cubic yards of sand also wrapped up in 2016.
But in places like Rockaway, the work continues.
“We can acknowledge the reality that many of the projects that we have completed or are working on are some of the less complex projects,” said Col. Matthew Luzzatto, commander of the USACE New York District, at a tour of the $702 million Superstorm Sandy Rockaway Coastal Storm Risk Reduction project last Friday on the boardwalk near Beach 73rd Street. The aim was to reflect on the tragedy 10 years prior, recognize the work accomplished so far and renew commitment to it.
“The projects and contracts remaining have challenges we are working to overcome every day with our partners,” Luzzatto said.
The Rockaway project includes construction of a reinforced steel sheet pile dune, new and extended groins with beach restoration and sand nourishment along the shorefront.
Some of the challenges, Luzzatto said, include mitigating hazardous waste, synchronizing efforts with state and local partners and offering protection to communities without “impacting the rights” of them.
And there were the challenges posed by outrage over plans to continue work in the Rockaways into the summer, which threatened to close portions of the beach on July 4.
New and strengthened partnerships came out of Sandy and the obstacles that arose from the recovery efforts, one of which was with the city Parks Department.
“It was quite the challenge, but together we figured it out. And you did get out of here in record time,” Jennifer Greenfeld, deputy commissioner for Environment and Planning for Parks, said to Luzzatto.
Jaime Pinkham, assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, said, “One of the things that’s important to add is that we need to rebuild trust, build bridges or mend those that have weakened.”
“I come from a community that has worked hard to rebuild its trust with the Army Corps of Engineers, but I can attest that it can be done,” he said.
Rockaway, Greenfeld said, is “well on the way to recovery,” having welcomed over 4 million visitors last summer, boosting concession sales 50 percent from the prior year.
“The ongoing Corps projects to replenish the sand and develop and rehabilitate the stone groins along the shoreline will further protect the beach and the community into the future,” said Greenfeld.
“What happened with the storm is it helped us to rip that Band-Aid off and to show all scabs and wounds of what was happening in this community for 40 years to 50 years,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
“Gone are the days of Rockaway being an afterthought,” he continued.
Those communities hit hardest by Sandy were some of New York City’s first victims of climate change, said Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner of the city Department of Environmental Protection.
“New York City is much better protected against coastal inundation than it was 10 years ago, but of course, it is nowhere near as protected as it needs to be,” said Aggarwala, pointing to the importance of the recently completed New York and New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study, which included a tentative $52 billion plan for storm surge barriers.
A period of public comment on the project is open until Jan. 6 and Luzzatto encouraged participation in it.
“We are all going to spend the rest of our lives trying to catch up with climate change,” said Aggarwala. “It’s going to require us to think in two time frames ... the short term fixes that can minimize the damage that we can’t fully protect ourselves from, as well as do the long term work like this project behind us,” he said.
That sentiment was shared.
“That period marked a turning point in our awareness of climate change and the extraordinary damages that can come from our natural environment,” said Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The New York District is also working on a Jamaica Bay shoreline plan to address coastal storm surge flooding. Two construction contracts totaling $340 million are ongoing along the shorefront until early 2026 while design work continues for Jamaica Bay with construction scheduled to start in 2025, according to the agency. The project is federally funded through Public Law 113-2, the Emergency Supplemental Bill passed shortly after Sandy.
