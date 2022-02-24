The high school application process is open and the deadline to apply has been extended 10 days to March 11, the Department of Education announced last Wednesday, but many are more concerned with the new admissions policy than they are with the deadline.
More than 700 signatures have been gathered for an online petition by the group Queens Parents United entitled “Demand Fair and Transparent High School Admissions from Chancellor Banks and NYC.”
“There was no engagement with school communities or parent leaders on this policy,” the Change.org petition reads.
“Upon review of the screening criteria, it is readily apparent that the DOE constructed a fancy lottery masquerading as a screen designed to mislead parents into thinking merit remains the guiding standard.”
For in-demand schools, the DOE-assigned lottery number would be the primary determinant of whether a student receives an offer, the petition explains.
Student averages that land them in the “top tier” can consist of grades as low as in the 70s.
Slides presented in a Citywide Council on High Schools meeting on Feb. 9 showed that a student with two 85s and two 75s would end up in the same tier as a student with three 99s and a 100.
The parents also note that attendance and test scores are no longer considered and that admissions policies are made at the DOE level instead of at the school level.
The petition makes five demands: that the four subject grades are averaged and ranked from top to bottom as done in previous years, that the top tier lottery “bucket” be more narrow, that schools be able to add supplemental screens such as essays and interviews, that all lottery numbers be provided before the application closes and that “real parent engagement” takes place.
“We need schools that match our children’s skills, talents and interests,” commented one parent on the petition. “Accelerated learning must be by merit only.”
In a recent Town Hall, Schools Chancellor Banks said that, although many parents would like to see the admissions criteria remain as they were previously, the department is trying to be fair and equitable. He said the policy would be revisited next year.
DOE Chief Enrollment Officer Sarah Kleinhandler said that access for Black and brown students increased 13 percent with this model.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chairperson of the Senate’s Committee on New York City Education, acknowledged last week that the extension makes sense given the previously tight deadline but he also took the opportunity to criticize the new criteria.
“It’s only right that the DOE is extending this year’s high school application deadline to March 11th, from the original March 1st deadline announced on January 27th along with substantial changes to the admissions criteria,” Liu said in a prepared statement.
“Many parents have articulated concern and some outrage at the new criteria more resembling a random lottery process rather than admissions based on merit and achievement,” the statement continued.
Liu added that this should just be the first step.
“The DOE must further modify its admissions criteria to consider academic performance and better reflect achievement so as not to penalize the students who have pursued excellence under the previous long-standing admissions criteria. If in fact admissions criteria warrant changes, parents must be engaged prior to announcing such substantial changes in policy.”
Liu has been in ongoing conversations with DOE officials on the matter, according to the statement.
“We know the leap from middle to high school is a pivotal moment for our students, and the March 11 deadline will give families even more time to explore programs and apply,” said Banks on Twitter.
According to the DOE website, March 11 is also the deadline for registering for LaGuardia High School auditions and submitting virtual auditions and other additional materials.
Also new for the application process is that applicants can now submit auditions and assessments for select screened programs online through MySchools.
